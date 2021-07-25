Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a top oilfield services stock and a pharmaceutical giant.

FAANG stocks, the top cryptocurrency and meme stocks were among the bearish calls seen.

After a shaky start, the markets bounced back this past week from the prior week's dip into the red. The Nasdaq led the big U.S. indexes with an almost 3% gain for the week, while the S&P 500 was up about 2% and Dow Jones industrial average about 1% higher.

COVID-19 has been creeping back into the headlines, partly due to the Tokyo Olympics. That has prompted fears that the economic recovery might stumble. Both crude prices and Bitcoin slumped during the week, while chip shortages and inflation remained. The brewing debt ceiling fight in Congress is only just getting started.

However, the earnings-reporting season ramped up this week as well, and strong results from Dow Jones industrials helped buoy the markets. While the first FAANG component to post results disappointed, other strong tech sector reports have increased the high expectations for the coming week's results from the iPhone maker and market darling.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Apple May Be Trailing Google, Facebook In YTD Gains By Far But Munster Still Expects It To Be Top-Performing FAANG Stock In Rest Of 2021" by Rachit Vats examines why one bull expects big things from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for the rest of the year.

In "6 Snap Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Long Runway For Continued Growth'," Shanthi Rexaline reveals how analysts feel about camera and social media company Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the wake of its latest quarterly report.

In Aaron Bry's "Nvidia Rips Higher Into Stock Split. Former NYSE Trader Says Buy It," discover why NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) could see "a lot of action" following its 4-for-1 stock split.

Nikhil Dayal's "BofA Names Halliburton Stock As Top Oil Services Pick After Earnings Beat" discusses why one top analyst is positive on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) despite a revenue miss.

The only risk for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) investors is boredom, but they collect a 3% dividend yield as they wait. So says Adam Eckert's "Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher."

The Bears

One fund manager is now wary of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the likes of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), according to "David Tice Turns Bearish On Bitcoin And Big Tech: It's Very Dangerous To Hold Today" by Samyuktha Sriram.

In "Why This Amazon Analyst Sees Risk To Short-Term Revenue Guidance," Shanthi Rexaline looks at the possibility of near-term pressure on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenues as e-commerce sales slow.

Chris Katje's "Netflix Subscriber Growth, Content, Video Games Launch: 5 Analysts Weigh In" shows why some Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) analysts are wary about the subscriber growth and the push into games.

"Jim Cramer To AMC, GameStop Retail Backers Says Find Yourself A 'Boomer' Or Trust Fund: 'You Will Need Them'" by Madhukumar Warrier explores how the CNBC guru feels about retail investors and meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

In Nina Zdinjak's "Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price Target As Canadian Cannabis Producer Organigram Posts Q3 Earnings," find out how "sectoral derating" has affected Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) stock.

