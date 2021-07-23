fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
363.95
+ 0%
DIA
-0.03
348.29
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.07
435.39
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.50
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.07
+ 0.01%

Pro-Trump Cryptocurrency MAGACOIN Website Breach Reveals Identities Of Over 1000 Supporters

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 23, 2021 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pro-Trump Cryptocurrency MAGACOIN Website Breach Reveals Identities Of Over 1000 Supporters

MAGACOIN (CRYPTO: MAGA), a pro-Trump cryptocurrency created by the America First Conservatives coalition out of frustration with losing the election, has attracted over 1000 supporters since its launch.

What Happened: According to a report from The Guardian, a data breach on the project’s website has revealed the identity of those supporters, which reportedly included conservative media personalities and Republican figures.

The breach also revealed user data like email addresses, passwords, IP addresses, and even cryptocurrency wallet addresses associated with the personalities involved.

The data itself was obtained and sent to The Guardian by an unnamed self-proclaimed hacktivist, who also unveiled that the majority of MAGA tokens has been allocated to the creator of the cryptocurrency himself.

Why It Matters: MAGACOIN, which gets its name from former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, was created by used car salesman Mark Zelinka, who holds more than 2 million MAGACOIN tokens.

Zelinka reportedly relinquished control of the project to North Carolina-based Trumpist political operative Reilly O’Neal.

O’Neal-controlled companies and political entities are believed to have registered a Super Pac called Magacoin Victory Fund with the Federal Election Commission last month.

“10 Million MAGACOINS have been donated to the MAGACOIN Victory Fund,” said the project on its website.

“As MAGACOIN is accepted by crypto exchanges and the value of the SuperPAC's coin holdings increase, these coins will be traded for U.S. Currency and independent expenditures will be made to support MAGA candidates.”

What Else: At the time of writing, Trump himself appears to have no involvement with the project.

The former US President has previously gone on record to share his negative views on cryptocurrency in general, calling Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a scam and urging regulators to act upon it.

Photo: Mark Taylor via Wikiquote

Read next: Beijing Recommends US Senators To Educate Themselves After Warning Against Using Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Crypto Regulation A Necessary Evil?

As the U.S. Treasury Department eyes stablecoins and EU targets terrorism financing, blockchain leaders discuss the costs of compliance - and of non-compliance.  The only thing worse for blockchain projects than dealing with crypto regulations seems to be a lack of clarity from regulators. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

One of the top Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) influencers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is the account known as Dogecoin Rise with over 480,000 followers. read more

Bitcoin Key To Twitter's Future, Says Jack Dorsey

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday on the earnings call that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be a “big part” of the company’s future. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mute As B Word Enthusiasm Fades; These Altcoins Are Still Striking Major Gains

Major cryptocurrencies largely traded flat on Thursday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched 0.8% higher at $1.33 trillion. read more