There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week.

About The ETF: The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:RIGZ) is a new launch that gives investors exposure to companies mining cryptocurrency and the mining infrastructure industry.

Over 50% of North American mining is done using renewable energy sources, according to Viridi, which is the theme of the fund.

“A growing number of investors are keen to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through regulated investment vehicles, but also want to see active leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability,” Viridi said.

Companies held in the ETF will be producers of semiconductors or chips used for mining, manufacturers of cryptocurrency mining hardware and companies that mine. The ETF will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies but will have indirect exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and others due to the assets being held on some balance sheets.

“We launched RIGZ to provide investors with an ETF that attempts to align purpose and profit by investing in the infrastructure that underpins the entire ecosystem with sustainability in mind,” Viridi Funds CEO Wes Fulford said.

Fulford will serve as the portfolio manager of the ETF. Fulford is the former CEO of Bitfarms and an experienced investment banking and asset manager.

Fund Holdings: The ETF began trading this week and has the following holdings as of July 21. The fund is actively managed, meaning the holdings can change on a daily basis, instead of a quarterly rebalance, which is common among ETFs.