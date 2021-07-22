Jack Dorsey Tells Elon Musk: Bitcoin Has 'Irreverence' Factor Going For It Just As Much As Dogecoin

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey told Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) matches Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) when it comes to “irreverence.”

What Happened: Dorsey was responding to Musk’s explanation of why he liked DOGE in a debate that took place virtually at “The B Word” conference on Wednesday.

“The Dogecoin community I think is somewhat irreverent obviously,” said Musk while explaining why he liked the cryptocurrency.

Dorsey said that what attracted him to Bitcoin in the first place was its “irreverence.”

The Twitter CEO acknowledged that “it was important to have fun” while touching on the resilience of Bitcoin. He said while Bitcoin is a bit inaccessible, but as people get into it the apex coin gets “more accessible and more spreadable.”

Why It Matters: BTC, DOGE, and other altcoins shot up post the comments on the debate that counted Musk, Dorsey, and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood as participants.

At press time over 24 hours, BTC traded 8.79% higher at $32,217.35 while DOGE traded 14.41% higher at $0.19.

Dorsey hoped that Bitcoin could bring about “world peace” and said that the apex coin reminded him of the early days of the internet.

Musk revealed that he owned more BTC than he did Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and DOGE.

