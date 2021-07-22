fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.77
356.02
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 2.91
342.17
+ 0.84%
SPY
+ 3.46
427.60
+ 0.8%
TLT
-1.90
151.90
-1.27%
GLD
-0.64
170.03
-0.38%

Jack Dorsey Tells Elon Musk: Bitcoin Has 'Irreverence' Factor Going For It Just As Much As Dogecoin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 21, 2021 10:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jack Dorsey Tells Elon Musk: Bitcoin Has 'Irreverence' Factor Going For It Just As Much As Dogecoin

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey told Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) matches Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) when it comes to “irreverence.”

What Happened: Dorsey was responding to Musk’s explanation of why he liked DOGE in a debate that took place virtually at “The B Word” conference on Wednesday.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

“The Dogecoin community I think is somewhat irreverent obviously,” said Musk while explaining why he liked the cryptocurrency.

Dorsey said that what attracted him to Bitcoin in the first place was its “irreverence.”

The Twitter CEO acknowledged that “it was important to have fun” while touching on the resilience of Bitcoin. He said while Bitcoin is a bit inaccessible, but as people get into it the apex coin gets “more accessible and more spreadable.”

Why It Matters: BTC, DOGE, and other altcoins shot up post the comments on the debate that counted Musk, Dorsey, and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood as participants. 

See Also: Cathie Wood At 'B Word' Conference: Bitcoin Has ESG Potential

At press time over 24 hours, BTC traded 8.79% higher at $32,217.35 while DOGE traded 14.41% higher at $0.19.

Dorsey hoped that Bitcoin could bring about “world peace” and said that the apex coin reminded him of the early days of the internet.

Musk revealed that he owned more BTC than he did Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and DOGE. 

Read Next: Is The Rally In Dogecoin Knockoffs Over For Good?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Can Bitcoin Bring World Peace? Jack Dorsey Hopes So

Jack Dorsey was one of the featured speakers at The B Word Conference Wednesday. He spoke of how the two companies he founded will use Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and also his grand ambitions for the cryptocurrency. read more

Cathie Wood At 'B Word' Conference: Bitcoin Has ESG Potential

Cathie Wood shared her thoughts on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at the B Word Conference Wednesday, an event that also featured Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey read more

What To Watch For At The B Word Bitcoin Conference Today

The B Word Conference, featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: read more

Bitcoin Crashing Below $30K Not Enough To Deter Cathie Wood — Ark Adds Another $31M In Coinbase, $3.4M In GBTC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management is ramping up cryptocurrency play even as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price plummeted read more