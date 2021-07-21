fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.77
356.02
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 2.91
342.17
+ 0.84%
SPY
+ 3.46
427.60
+ 0.8%
TLT
-1.90
151.90
-1.27%
GLD
-0.64
170.03
-0.38%

Why Parachains Will Deliver The Real Decentralized Web

byBenzinga Contributor
July 21, 2021 6:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Parachains Will Deliver The Real Decentralized Web

By Alex Siman, founder of Subsocial – a Polkadot-based decentralized social network platform

The imminent Ethereum London upgrade – as well as the launch of Polkadot and Kusama’s parachains – has done much to keep crypto spirits as markets remain bleak. Parachain candidates are drumming up support to win their auctions. In doing so, they offer glimpses of an alternative to the weaknesses of the current centralized internet infrastructure which was so ruthlessly exposed by the massive recent Fastly internet outage.

Yet, due to the highly technical nature of these ambitious blockchain platforms, most casual digital asset investors likely still don’t understand a few core tenets of this nascent technology. 

Supporter factions of Ethereum and Polkadot are increasingly at odds. Some wonder if we should expect a battle between those, while others ponder on the threat the parachain technology poses to Ethereum’s supremacy.

How will Substrate 3.0’s parachains improve on Web 2.0 and deliver Web 3.0? 

Substrate 3.0 and the parachain technology it unlocks will open up new horizons in terms of the technical capabilities of decentralized technology. 

Parachains are highly customizable and therefore allow us to solve specific tasks and create niche, high-performance decentralized products which can exchange various means of value with one another. This means it can not only improve but effectively replace outdated Web 2.0 products, something that was considered impossible before due to the significant barriers to entry. 

From decentralized finance to social media, web, file sharing, and media streaming, to name a few, Web 3-powered parachains can establish censorship-resistant and privacy-secure decentralized networks at the necessary scale to finally realize the fully democratized original vision of the Internet. 

Polkadot’s Parachains vs Ethereum shards

Ethereum 2.0 has been touted as a potential Polkadot killer, and vice versa. However, while the two networks share a history and technical similarities, Ethereum shards and Substrate parachains shouldn’t be viewed as similar. 

As I have explained above, parachains are unique, independent, customizable, and designed to the specific needs of their blockchain network. Shards, on the other hand, are identical by design. Yes, technically, they will help achieve the scalability Ethereum proponents so desperately seek, but they won’t transform the way Ethereum functions or remove all its limitations per se. For example, with Ethereum it would be impossible to create a working fully-fledged protocol for decentralized social networking. 

Substrate and Polkadot were created as the fruits of a vision that contends that there is no single blockchain that can be everything to everyone and that the future is rather a connected multichain ecosystem that can realize the scalability, interoperability, and security that layer 1 parachains ( and even Bitcoin and Ethereum through bridges) will need to seamlessly exchange value and communicate with each other.  This is a vastly different divergence from Ethereum’s ecosystem that continues to tack on more applications and protocols despite stuttering network speeds and spiraling gas fees. 

With all that said, then yes, parachains may be viewed as a threat to the Ethereum network, but it’s not a zero-sum game. Realizing these threats, the Ethereum blockchain is sure to innovate, as it has done continuously since its inception – and, as we know, the best products are born in competition, so it will be a win-win both for Polkadot and Ethereum communities. 

The Future of Parachains

I believe that the growing popularity of parachains will, firstly, change the modern architecture of decentralized products, and secondly, the way market participants interact with each other. The emergence of a new, more flexible tool on the market is likely to provoke an outflow of users from Ethereum. Niche communities will come to the fore, but they will not be isolated from each other – on the contrary, they will become part of a common whole by being connected to relay chains like Polkadot and Kusama. 

The technology is still in its early days, though, so implementing parachains may pose a number of challenges when it comes to complex user experience and interoperability. There are certain technical issues we’ll need to overcome – for example, properly organizing connections when we use multiple chains in the same dаpp. 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Education Markets General

Related Articles

Could Dogecoin And DogeCan Marketing Campaign Help Axe Parent Unilever?

The rise of interest in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and the motto “Do Only Good Everyday” has led to new influencers in the cryptocurrency space. read more

DeFi Platform Partners With Georgian Government To Tokenize The Country's Fine Wine As NFTs

What Happened: WiV Technology, a blockchain trading platform for “unique assets,” has partnered with the Georgian government to move some of the country’s wine onto the blockchain. read more

Crypto-Wills: How To Leave Cryptocurrency In Your Will

The Basics of Cryptocurrency and How to Leave it in Your Will the Right Way Author: Patrick Hicks, Head of Legal with Trust & Will read more

7% Of Crypto Asset Could Be Held In Hedge Funds In The Next Five Years And Here's Why

By Rebecca Barnatt-Smith A recent survey conducted by Intertrust has indicated that hedge funds will increase their cryptocurrency holding to 7% in the next five years. Moreover, by 2026, hedge funds plan to increase their crypto exposure significantly, producing new digital assets and currency confidence.  read more