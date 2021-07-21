fbpx

Can Bitcoin Bring World Peace? Jack Dorsey Hopes So

byChris Katje
July 21, 2021 5:46 pm
Jack Dorsey was one of the featured speakers at The B Word Conference Wednesday. He spoke of how the two companies he founded will use Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and also his grand ambitions for the cryptocurrency.

Dorsey was featured at the event with Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Role of Square, Twitter: As the founder of both Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), Dorsey said he has a role to push for more decentralization and supporting Bitcoin.

Dorsey said he’s learned a lot and wants to develop a platform for cryptocurrency:

  • On the Square side, Dorsey supports open development to facilitate the growth of Bitcoin.
  • On the Twitter side, Dorsey is working on creating a decentralized social media platform too.

Community Support: Dorsey praised the community of Bitcoin and wants to help show with actions through building platforms to support them.

“What inspires me the most is the community driving it,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said the support of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, reminds him of the early days of internet growth with strong network and community support: “Can’t just be an asset that we own.”

Related Link: Elon Musk Owns Bitcoin, Some Ethereum And Some Doge, Main Takeaways From The B Conference

World Peace: Individuals don’t have power with the number of distractions caused by monetary policy, Dorsey said.

“My hope is world peace,” Dorsey added when asked what he would like Bitcoin to accomplish.

Monetary takes away from bigger global problems, which could be solved if a currency like Bitcoin gains wide adoption, Dorsey added.

African countries like Nigeria were mentioned by Dorsey as beneficiaries of global adoption of Bitcoin as a form of payment.

