KuCoin Community Chain Launches Its Bridge To Improve Connectivity And Interoperability

Developed by the fan communities of KCS and KuCoin, KCC, a decentralized public chain working with a vision of accelerating the flow of value around the world, has officially launched its cross-bridge. The bridge will be known as the KCC bridge.

The KCC Bridge USP

As a bridging service provider, the KCC bridge will allow native tokens on other chains to transact and seamlessly circulate on KCC interchangeably. Initially, it will be compatible with stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC, and will work as a bridge between Ethereum and KCC. While users will not have to incur any additional gas fee for the transmission of assets into KCC, fees may apply for other chains.

Scalability has always been a much sought-after property in the crypto industry. While well-known and popular public chains like Ethereum and Polygon can boast of a sizable ecosystem, they have not been free of issues relating to interaction and interoperability with other public chains. In these aspects, these public chains have often been found to be inadequate and slow. Independent chain crypto assets have lacked the property of free migration, owing to the silo-system, carried forward as a legacy of the pre-bridge world. Such a silo system prohibits the transfer of assets and user experience. KCC intends to address this continuing challenge relating to interoperability or the lack of it.

The launch of the KCC bridge makes the free circulation of cryptocurrencies across their native networks and KCC blockchain possible with one click. It offers connectivity to networks that are diverse in terms of their protocols, rules, and governance models. It facilitates the seamless movement of data and assets.

The Evolution Of KCC Chain

The mainnet of the KCC public chain was launched on July 16th, 2021. At the time of the launch, the KCS and KuCoin fan communities, the force behind the launch, aimed to come up with a high-speed, convenient, and low-cost blockchain. The chain achieved much success in a short span after its launch. The KCC block height exceeded 1.2 million, with the number of currency holder addresses reaching nearly 25,000. The average block time remained under 3 seconds.

The KCC public chain grants came into effect on June 18th, 2021. The aim of the grants was to support and encourage global developers to deploy and build diverse tools and Dapps on KCC.

At present, the chain is recruiting experienced ambassadors, coming from technical or marketing backgrounds. Their objective would be to promote further growth.

The role of the bridge in the KCC chain’s ecosystem is to introduce diversified mainstream public chains and their native assets to the KCC ecosystem.

The other properties of the KCC chain include its high throughput, low latency, low transaction cost, and security and stability. It leverages the Proof of Staked Authority or PoSA consensus mechanism to bring down the block confirmation time under three seconds. The KCS holders get the added benefit of reduced transaction costs by paying on-chain gas fees with the help of the native token of the platform.

Overall, the objective of the KCC chain is to build a system that would have enhanced confirmation speed, improved transaction performance, and reduced transaction fees.

Image Sourced from Market Across