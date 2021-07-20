fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.83
352.84
+ 0.52%
DIA
+ 4.55
335.33
+ 1.34%
SPY
+ 4.38
420.59
+ 1.03%
TLT
-0.55
152.01
-0.36%
GLD
+ 0.24
169.37
+ 0.14%

KuCoin Community Chain Launches Its Bridge To Improve Connectivity And Interoperability

byLuis Aureliano
July 20, 2021 10:18 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
KuCoin Community Chain Launches Its Bridge To Improve Connectivity And Interoperability

Developed by the fan communities of KCS and KuCoin, KCC, a decentralized public chain working with a vision of accelerating the flow of value around the world, has officially launched its cross-bridge. The bridge will be known as the KCC bridge. 

The KCC Bridge USP

As a bridging service provider, the KCC bridge will allow native tokens on other chains to transact and seamlessly circulate on KCC interchangeably. Initially, it will be compatible with stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC, and will work as a bridge between Ethereum and KCC. While users will not have to incur any additional gas fee for the transmission of assets into KCC, fees may apply for other chains.

Scalability has always been a much sought-after property in the crypto industry. While well-known and popular public chains like Ethereum and Polygon can boast of a sizable ecosystem, they have not been free of issues relating to interaction and interoperability with other public chains. In these aspects, these public chains have often been found to be inadequate and slow. Independent chain crypto assets have lacked the property of free migration, owing to the silo-system, carried forward as a legacy of the pre-bridge world. Such a silo system prohibits the transfer of assets and user experience. KCC intends to address this continuing challenge relating to interoperability or the lack of it. 

The launch of the KCC bridge makes the free circulation of cryptocurrencies across their native networks and KCC blockchain possible with one click. It offers connectivity to networks that are diverse in terms of their protocols, rules, and governance models. It facilitates the seamless movement of data and assets. 

The Evolution Of KCC Chain

The mainnet of the KCC public chain was launched on July 16th, 2021. At the time of the launch, the KCS and KuCoin fan communities, the force behind the launch, aimed to come up with a high-speed, convenient, and low-cost blockchain. The chain achieved much success in a short span after its launch. The KCC block height exceeded 1.2 million, with the number of currency holder addresses reaching nearly 25,000. The average block time remained under 3 seconds. 

The KCC public chain grants came into effect on June 18th, 2021. The aim of the grants was to support and encourage global developers to deploy and build diverse tools and Dapps on KCC. 

At present, the chain is recruiting experienced ambassadors, coming from technical or marketing backgrounds. Their objective would be to promote further growth. 

The role of the bridge in the KCC chain’s ecosystem is to introduce diversified mainstream public chains and their native assets to the KCC ecosystem. 

The other properties of the KCC chain include its high throughput, low latency, low transaction cost, and security and stability. It leverages the Proof of Staked Authority or PoSA consensus mechanism to bring down the block confirmation time under three seconds. The KCS holders get the added benefit of reduced transaction costs by paying on-chain gas fees with the help of the native token of the platform. 

Overall, the objective of the KCC chain is to build a system that would have enhanced confirmation speed, improved transaction performance, and reduced transaction fees. 
Image Sourced from Market Across

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

'Sweet' Trade, Two Exits

Hey 5-Star Trader, read more

Earnings Pace Picks Up Later Today With Chipotle, Netflix Expected To Report

On the day Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos launches himself into space, most investors would probably be happy just to see the major indices pick themselves off the carpet after yesterday’s meltdown. read more

Axe Launches Limited Edition Dogecoin 48H Crypto Scent 'With A Dank Musk'

What Happened: Deodorant company Axe has officially launched a limited edition scent inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) after dropping several hints over the past f read more

DeFi Platform Partners With Georgian Government To Tokenize The Country's Fine Wine As NFTs

What Happened: WiV Technology, a blockchain trading platform for “unique assets,” has partnered with the Georgian government to move some of the country’s wine onto the blockchain. read more