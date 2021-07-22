fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

This Expert Warns Bitcoin Might Be Heading For $22,000 Level

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 22, 2021 7:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Expert Warns Bitcoin Might Be Heading For $22,000 Level

According to Patrick Heusser — head of trading at asset manager Crypto Finance — Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fall below $30,000 is just the beginning of another major correction for the world's top cryptocurrency.

What Happened: According to Fortune, Heusser told the outlet that he is "expecting a strong dip towards $22.000" during a recent interview.

The report follows Bitcoin falling below the $30,000 level earlier this week, for the first time since June 22.

As of press time, Bitcoin is trading higher, at $32,277, nearly 40% down from its mid-April all-time high of almost $65,000.

This has brought on the timidly soaring bearish sentiment that recently saw competing with Bitcoin bulls as the options market saw increased demand for out-of-the-money or lower strike put options at $22,000 and $20,000.

Another indicator confirming the growingly bearish sentiment is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index sentiment tracker, which currently puts the cryptocurrency market in the “extreme fear” with a score of 19, where the max confidence score is 100.

                                    Crypto Fear & Greed Index

Billionaire Fund Manager Jeffrey Gundlach seemingly shares Heusser's opinion, considering that he expects Bitcoin to fall below $23,000, according to reports published late last week.

With Bitcoin underperforming stocks with the S&P 500 up 15% year to date, while BTC is just 5% up over the same time period, investor interest in the asset is suffering as well.

This is confirmed by the coin's trading volume data, which apparently decreased to just 35% of its year-to-date average over the past week.

Read next: Nearly Half Of Goldman Sachs' 'Ultra-Rich' Clients Want Crypto In Their Portfolios

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood Says Q3 Revenue Will Drop Because Of Lower Crypto Trading Activity In Updated IPO Filing

Soon-to-be publicly traded stock and crypto brokerage app Robinhood expects its upcoming quarterly revenue to be lower than previous quarters. read more

More Than Seventy Percent Of Institutions Expect To Invest In Crypto, Survey Shows

A vast majority of institutional investors expect to invest in or buy cryptocurrencies in the future, despite the market's high volatility standing in the way of new entrants. read more

Nearly Half Of Goldman Sachs' 'Ultra-Rich' Clients Want Crypto In Their Portfolios

A new survey from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NASDAQ: GS) found that nearly half of its family office clients want to add cryptocurrencies to their investment portfolios. read more

There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week. read more