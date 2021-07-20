fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
354.67
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.13
339.75
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.14
424.83
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.46
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
169.62
-0.01%

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 20, 2021 3:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded over 8% lower at press time in the early hours of Tuesday among a broader cryptocurrency meltdown.

What’s Moving? DOGE was in the red 8.4% at $0.16 over 24 hours at press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency plunged 18.85% for the week.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Against larger-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 1.88% and 0.35% lower, respectively.

DOGE’s year-to-date gains have fallen below 3000% at 2,792.82%. Over the last 30 days, the meme coin has fallen 42.22%.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7.51% to $1.2 trillion at press time.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Baby Doge Coin A Month Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus noted the cyclical connection between panic selling and price erosion of assets on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform.

Markus noted that nothing is “guaranteed” when it comes to cryptocurrencies on Twitter. He gave examples of historical prices of Ethereum to make his point.

Meanwhile, DOGE investors are filing a class-action suit against Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) seeking $5 million in damages over a $1.2 million “Dogecoin Sweepstakes” dating back to June.

The investors allege Coinbase entry rules surrounding the sweepstakes were misleading.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Says 99.9% Of Crypto Market Is Driven By 'Greater Fool Theory'

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Campaign Leads To $5M Lawsuit For Coinbase Over Claims Of Deception

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is facing a class-action lawsuit from a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) trader who is seeking $5 million in damages from an allegedly misleading Dogecoin campaign. read more

Coinbase CEO To Dogecoin Co-Founder: This Is Part Of Why Bitcoin Made So Many People Wealthy

What Happened: Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to respond to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Co-founder Jackson Palmer’s read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.73% lower at $0.18 at press time over 24 hours. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency have plunged 17.77% over a week.  read more

Is Bitcoin Losing Its Sheen Among The People?

Plummeting volumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges, lower number of new wallets and fear due to regulatory crackdown signal lowered interest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more