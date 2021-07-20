If You Invested $1,000 In Baby Doge Coin A Month Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) is a self-described son of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

The Token: The project describes the BABYDOGE as “hyper-deflationary” and states that it rewards holders of the token as transactions take place over time.

The token touched an all-time high of $0.00000002 on July 4 and is trading 92.51% below those levels, as per CoinMarketCap data.

At press time, over 24 hours the coin traded 20.56% lower at $0.00000000146. Over a week, BABYDOGE declined 52.56%.

Comparatively, DOGE, at press time, traded 5.41% lower at $0.17. For the week, the cryptocurrency was down 18.12%.

Last week, BABYDOGE was trending after the project disclosed it had a partnership related to e-commerce in place.

The Investment: If you were to have invested $1,000 a month ago in BABYDOGE, you would have received almost 3.32 trillion BABYDOGE at a price of $0.000000000301 per unit on June 20.

Taking the number of BABYDOGE held into account, at the prevailing price, that investment would today be worth nearly $4,850.50, a gain of 385.04%.

A similar investment in DOGE, made on June 20, would be worth $607.14 as per current DOGE prices, a decline of nearly 39.29%.

