fbpx

QQQ
-2.93
360.53
-0.82%
DIA
-6.73
353.47
-1.94%
SPY
-6.23
437.57
-1.44%
TLT
+ 3.25
144.96
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 0.19
169.22
+ 0.11%

Dogecoin Campaign Leads To $5M Lawsuit For Coinbase Over Claims Of Deception

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 19, 2021 11:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Campaign Leads To $5M Lawsuit For Coinbase Over Claims Of Deception

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is facing a class-action lawsuit from a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) trader who is seeking $5 million in damages from an allegedly misleading Dogecoin campaign.

What Happened: In the legal document, plaintiff David Suski claimed he was deceived into trading $100 of Dogecoin to become eligible for entry into Coinbase’s $1.2 million “Dogecoin Sweepstakes” beginning on June 3.

The complaint alleges that in the Sweepstakes promotions, Coinbase said users had to buy or sell $100 in Dogecoin between June 3 and June 10 to be eligible for a chance to win a prize.

The document claims that Coinbase's campaign was “misleading” because entry into the Sweepstakes could be made free of charge. However, Coinbase allegedly did not disclose the fact upfront and instead mentioned it only separately under a “rules and details” section.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $5 million in damages on behalf of the plaintiff and millions of other Coinbase users.

See Also: Elon Musk Throws Dogecoin Community Into A Frenzy With New Twitter Profile Photo

Why It Matters: The sweepstakes was part of efforts by Coinbase to incentivize trading in Dogecoin following the meme cryptocurrency’s debut on the cryptocurrency exchange in June.

Edward Moya, the senior market analyst at Oanda, noted in June that Dogecoin’s debut on Coinbase may eventually attract traditional investors and not just the “Robinhood/Reddit army.”

While Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gain stands at 2,867.3%, it is down almost 77.1% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May.

Price Action: Coinbase Global shares closed almost 2% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $220.61, but rose 0.4% in the after-hours session to $221.50.

Dogecoin is down 5.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1688 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Extend Losses In Crypto Crash, But This Once-Popular Crypto Is Striking Massive Gains Again

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Legal Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase CEO To Dogecoin Co-Founder: This Is Part Of Why Bitcoin Made So Many People Wealthy

What Happened: Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to respond to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Co-founder Jackson Palmer’s read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.73% lower at $0.18 at press time over 24 hours. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency have plunged 17.77% over a week.  read more

Is Bitcoin Losing Its Sheen Among The People?

Plummeting volumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges, lower number of new wallets and fear due to regulatory crackdown signal lowered interest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase's Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stands to benefit even from a tanking Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to Goldman Sachs. read more