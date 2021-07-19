fbpx

If You Had $5,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin Right Now?

byHenry Khederian
July 19, 2021 7:59 am
If You Had $5,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) right now?

  • Dogecoin: 61.3%
  • Baby Doge Coin: 38.7%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin And How To Buy Baby Doge Coin

Dogecoin was trading at around 18 cents while Baby Doge Coin was trading at 0.000000001753 cents at the time of publication.

Benzinga reported this week that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent fans of Dogecoin into a frenzy after he changed his profile photo… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in July 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.

