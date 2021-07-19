Mike Tyson Fuels The Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum Debate

Boxing legend Mike Tyson spurred a full-on cryptocurrency debate that attracted advocates of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other altcoins.

What Happened: The former heavyweight champion asked on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform “Which do you prefer, BTC or ETH?”

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) pitched for the apex cryptocurrency.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor also spoke out in favor of Bitcoin. Saylor said he had “spent more than a thousand hours considering this question and chose bitcoin.”

Mike, I spent more than a thousand hours considering this question and chose bitcoin. So far, I have purchased $2.9 billion in BTC because I think it's the future of digital property. I have posted tons of free #bitcoin education on https://t.co/kZl3k7Tm4h. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) July 17, 2021

Jay Hao, CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange OkEx meanwhile resorted to posting a meme to answer Tyson’s question.

Others that joined the debate included the Twitter handle of Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) and Mike Braiotta who advocated for Ethereum Max (CRYPTO: EMAX).

Both the apex cryptocurrency and the second-largest coin by market cap traded in the red at press time on Monday with BTC down 1.67% at $31,613.85 and ETH lower by 4.85% at $1,890.81.

Why It Matters: This month, Mike Tyson changed his Twitter profile photo to a “Cool Cat” after purchasing one of the eponymous non-fungible tokens. Tyson and several other celebrities have purchased similar NFTs and changed their profile photos.

This is not the first time Tyson has shown interest in cryptocurrencies either. In the years past, he has been associated with Bitcoin wallets and ATMs.

Last year, actor Maisie Williams posed a question on Twitter if she should go long on Bitcoin and also attracted celebrity responses including one from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Others who responded to Williams at the time included Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC:BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz and Barry Silbert, founder of Grayscale parent Digital Currency Group.

