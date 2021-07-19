My DeFi Pet (DPET) Defies Crypto Market Slump With 42% Surge

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO: DPET) soared nearly 42% at press time even as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.55% to $1.28 trillion.

What’s Moving? The token associated with a virtual pet game that combines Decentralized Finance or DeFi, collectibles and the player’s own personality traded 41.64% higher at $6.92 over 24 hours at press time.

Against major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DPET rose 45.22% and 49.22% respectively over 24 hours.

Over the week, DPET has soared a whopping 295.27%.

Why Is It Moving: DPET was the top trending token on CoinGecko at press time. It was followed by Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), another game-themed token that has surged in the recent past.

CoinGecko noted on Twitter that gaming tokens like DPET, AXS, and Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO: SLP) occupy the top three slots among trending coins. SLP is an in-game token in the Axie Infinity universe.

Looks like Asia has been moving to a new world

Coming in at Top 3️ are $DPET, $SLP, and $AXS while $MM and $DRK make a new appearance to the list Do you have any of these coins in your portfolio? Discover new treasures: https://t.co/j2gTwq8c5j pic.twitter.com/VsatMRZV4Q — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 18, 2021

The push for these tokens is due to enthusiasm for these games in Asia. It was reported previously that Axie Infinity players can earn significant amounts, in some cases equivalent to monthly salaries in some low-income countries.

Photo: Courtesy of My DeFi Pet