My DeFi Pet (DPET) Defies Crypto Market Slump With 42% Surge

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 18, 2021 11:38 pm
My DeFi Pet (DPET) Defies Crypto Market Slump With 42% Surge

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO: DPET) soared nearly 42% at press time even as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.55% to $1.28 trillion.

What’s Moving? The token associated with a virtual pet game that combines Decentralized Finance or DeFi, collectibles and the player’s own personality traded 41.64% higher at $6.92 over 24 hours at press time.

Against major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DPET rose 45.22% and 49.22% respectively over 24 hours. 

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Over the week, DPET has soared a whopping 295.27%.

Why Is It Moving: DPET was the top trending token on CoinGecko at press time. It was followed by Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), another game-themed token that has surged in the recent past

CoinGecko noted on Twitter that gaming tokens like DPET, AXS, and Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO: SLP) occupy the top three slots among trending coins. SLP is an in-game token in the Axie Infinity universe.

The push for these tokens is due to enthusiasm for these games in Asia. It was reported previously that Axie Infinity players can earn significant amounts, in some cases equivalent to monthly salaries in some low-income countries.

Read Next: NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

Photo: Courtesy of My DeFi Pet

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

