fbpx

QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Ethereum Co-founder Says He's Diversifying Away From Crypto

byMichael Cohen
July 18, 2021 3:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Co-founder Says He's Diversifying Away From Crypto

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Anthony Di Iorio, 48, says he plans to diversify away from “being a crypto guy” and will focus his energy on “tackling complex problems.” He goes on to say he doesn’t feel “necessarily safe” in the crypto space, and that focusing on larger problems would be “safer.” Di Iorio employs a personal security team, and has been travelling with guards since 2017.

He tells Bloomberg he intends to sell his software development firm Decentral, which he founded in 2014.The company, based in Toronto, is known for developing a digital asset wallet called Jaxx. Di Iorio says he expects the firm to sell for “hundreds of millions.”

Di Iorio has spent time as chief digital officer for the Toronto Exchange and recently became involved in venture capital investing and startup advising. He gained media notoriety after purchasing a three-story penthouse at the St Regis Residences Toronto for C$28million ($22million). Di Iorio says he will incorporate crypto in his future ventures “when needed,” adding that it’s just a small percentage “of what the world needs.”

Di Iorio co-founded Ethereum with programmers Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson and Gavin Wood. Hoskison went on to create Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), while Wood is the founder of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT). Di Iorio was named a billionaire by Forbes in 2018, although it’s unclear how much Ethereum he currently owns.

SHIB Interview today @2pm EST on Moon or Bust

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Mayor Wants His City To Accept Bitcoin For Property Tax Payments

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may soon be accepted for property tax payments by a city in the United States. Scott Conger, mayor of Jackson, Tennessee, announced last week that the city has launched a study into methods of accepting payments in the cryptocurrency. read more

Over 1,000 Cryptocurrency Rigs Destroyed By Malaysian Authorities Using A Steamroller

Authorities in Malaysia have destroyed 1,069 cryptocurrency rigs after they were confiscated in raids earlier this year. A steamroller was used to crush the hardware in the city of Sarawak, after the electric utility company of the Malaysian province accused the mining operators of stealing electricity for their activities. read more

Bitcoin Sees Bull Market Drawdown, BTC Price May Stay At $30K "For A While": Report

  read more

3 Digital Currency Challenges Faced By Central Banks, Traditional Banks

The rise in popularity of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies has put pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to create their own central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. read more