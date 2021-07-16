fbpx
QQQ
-1.20
361.72
-0.33%
DIA
-1.67
351.61
-0.48%
SPY
-1.55
436.30
-0.36%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.30
172.37
-0.76%

PayPal Increases Crypto Purchase Limit To $100,000 Per Week

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 16, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PayPal Increases Crypto Purchase Limit To $100,000 Per Week

What Happened: U.S. customers can now buy up to $100,000 in crypto on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) per week.

The payments company said in a Thursday press release that it would increase the existing purchase limit in order to enable customers to have “more choice and flexibility in purchasing cryptocurrency” on its platform.

The previous purchase limit for cryptocurrency was $20,000 per week.

Why It Matters: PayPal’s efforts in the crypto space date back to October 2020, when the company first announced plans to offer trading, and even shopping, with cryptocurrencies.

It later introduced buying and selling as little as $1 in crypto through its mobile payment app Venmo, opening up access to crypto trading from the app’s 70 million users.

Read also: Two Former PayPal Execs Launch Crypto Payments Platform To Fight SWIFT Banking System

In April, PayPal teamed up with Coinbase Global Inc (CRYPTO: COIN) to offer the crypto exchange’s clients the ability to purchase crypto using debit cards and bank accounts linked to their PayPal accounts.

However, at press time, PayPal’s wide userbase only has access to four different cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BHC).

It is also worth noting that despite offering its customers the ability to make purchases with crypto, the crypto itself is converted into fiat currency before hitting the merchant’s account.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $31,970 at the time of writing, up 2.12% over the past 24-hours.

Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash also recorded a slight rise overnight.

SHIB Interview today @2pm EST on Moon or Bust

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Buys Another $15.5M In Bitcoin-Play Coinbase, Further Trims Nvidia

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 69,172 shares, estimated to be worth about $15.5 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 2.31% lower at $224.63 on Thursday. read more

Cathie Wood Sells $12.5M In PayPal To Load Up More On Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment on Wednesday shed 41,435 shares, estimated to be worth about $12.46 million, in payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shares of the company closed 0.15% lower at $300.75 on Wednesday. read more

Cathie Wood Trims Nvidia, Shopify Stakes And Piles Up Another $7M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday shed 785 shares, estimated to be worth about $635,850, in chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).  Shares of Nvidia, which have risen 54.4% so far this year, closed 1.28% lower at $810 on Tuesday.  read more

Ethereum's DeFi Ecosystem Grows To 3M User Addresses As Crypto Trading Volume Plummets

The number of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) addresses that interacted with decentralized finance (DeFi) systems reached 3 million this month. read more