fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
360.52
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.04
349.90
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
434.74
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.49
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
171.05
+ 0.01%

Dogecoin Effect: Why 'Dogecan' Is Trending On Twitter Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 16, 2021 1:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Effect: Why 'Dogecan' Is Trending On Twitter Today

The hashtag “Dogecan” is trending on Twitter Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) social media platform in the U.S. at press time, thanks to interest in the widely-popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: The hashtag had a tweet volume of 6,573 tweets, indicating the support it has from the Dogecoin community.

Dogecan is a potential Dogecoin-inspired scent that was teased by Axe, a leading men’s deodorant brand, in a tweet on Tuesday. Axe indicated in a new tweet that Dogecan will be launched on July 20.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus too noted that Dogecan is trending on the social media platform, just hours after he commented that the Dogecoin lovers will have the pleasure of “smelling like doge in a few days.”

Famed Dogecoin investor Glauber Contessoto, who goes by the username ‘SlumDOGE Millionaire” on Twitter, said he is aiming for Dogecoin to reach the milestone of $1 in value with "Dogecan."

Meanwhile, another supporter of the Shiba-Inu themed coin posed the question on Twitter as to what scent people thought Dogecan will have.

See Also: Why Is Baby Doge Coin Surging Today?

Why It Matters: Axe first introduced the idea of a Dogecoin-inspired scent on April 20 this year – a day celebrated as “Doge day” by the Dogecoin community. At that time, the company said it will introduce the scent if Dogecoin’s price touched $1.

However, the price of Dogecoin is presently nowhere near the targeted milestone.

While the meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gain stands at an impressive 3,193.2%, it is down 74.6% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down almost 3.9% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1865 at press time.

Read Next: Popular Crypto Trader Says He Would Buy Dogecoin If It Fell To This Level

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Markets

Related Articles

Think Dogecoin Days Are Over? These Indicators Suggest There's More To Come

Over the last 30 days, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has plunged nearly 36%. This could give rise to the feeling that the DOGE days are over, but the Shiba Inu still has a lot going for it. Here are factors that could see DOGE rise again:  read more

What's Up With Shiba Inu Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) a dog-themed cryptocurrency traded in the green at press time on Tuesday night among high social media interest. What's Moving: SHIB traded 2.18% higher at $0.0000087 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin is down 2.12% for the week. read more

Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, Helium — 3 Altcoins On Social Media Radar Today

These are the cryptocurrencies that saw high interest on social media early Friday. Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE): The self-proclaimed son of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a new entrant to the Dog-themed coin universe.  read more

Telcoin, Fantom, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) attracted high social media interest on Wednesday night. read more