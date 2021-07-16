fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Cathie Wood Buys Another $15.5M In Bitcoin-Play Coinbase, Further Trims Nvidia

byRachit Vats
July 16, 2021 12:15 am
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 69,172 shares, estimated to be worth about $15.5 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 2.31% lower at $224.63 on Thursday.

The New York-based investment firm bought the shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) but also holds stakes in Coinbase via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Together, the three ETFs held 5.46 million shares, worth around $1.26 billion, in Coinbase ahead of Thursday’s trades.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells $12.5M In PayPal To Load Up More On Coinbase

Goldman Sachs earlier this week noted that even if the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies see further dips, Coinbase will continue to benefit from the volatility.

The popular investment firm also shed 791 shares, estimated to be worth about $600,092 in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), on the day shares of the chipmaker fell.

Nvidia shares closed 4.41% lower at $758.65. 

Ark Invest deployed the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to sell the shares of Nvidia. Ark Invest also holds shares of the chipmaker via the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ).

Together the two ETFs held 62,307 NVDA shares, worth $49.45 million, ahead of Thursday’s trades.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Thursday included JD.COM Inc (NASDAQ: JD)and buys included UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH).

Read Next: Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Underperformed The Broader Market In Q2, With Workhorse, Virgin Galactic, Coinbase, Teladoc Taking Big Toll 

