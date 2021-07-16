Why Is Baby Doge Coin Surging Today?

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) shot up over 7% over 24 hours leading up to press time on Wednesday night.

What Happened: BABYDOGE traded 7.11% higher at $0.0000000025 over 24 hours at press time. The coin shot up 8.31% and 8.41% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

While BABYDOGE fell 21.12% for the week, it has soared 963.16% over the last 30 days.

Baby Doge Coin touts itself as a child of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which has fallen 41.31% in the previous 30-days and 8% for the week. At press time, DOGE traded 5.89% lower at $0.186 over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Canadian professional ice hockey player Zach Boychuk, who himself has launched a cryptocurrency, noted the appreciation in the price of BABYDOGE on Twitter Thursday.

On Thursday, Baby Doge Coin claimed on Twitter that they have a partnership in place that would allow the cryptocurrency to be accepted as payment “at over 1 million e-commerce small businesses.” The project said they would give out more details Friday at 11 A.M. ET.

BABYDOGE is not the only self-claimed relation to DOGE. On Thursday, it was reported that Daddy Doge (CRYPTO: DADDYDOGE) trended after a shoutout from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

