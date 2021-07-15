fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
363.07
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.12
349.29
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.14
436.10
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.87
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
171.08
-0.02%

Dogecoin-Inspired Cryptocurrency Daddy Doge Trends Thanks To Elon Musk's Shoutout

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 15, 2021 2:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin-Inspired Cryptocurrency Daddy Doge Trends Thanks To Elon Musk's Shoutout

Daddy Doge (CRYPTO: DADDYDOGE), a cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), has benefited from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s shoutout and is trending on CoinMarketCap's website.

What Happened: Daddy Doge is trending in second place behind FEG Token (CRYPTO: FEG) at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.

Following his court appearance on Monday in a case related to Tesla's $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity, Musk was asked by a fan from the crowd how his first day in court was.

“Daddy Doge,” Musk yelled back, while walking to a waiting vehicle.

Newly-created Daddy Doge is the latest addition to the Doge family and runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Why It Matters:  Musk’s tweets sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the price of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies, but that is not always the case.

While Daddy Doge is currently trending, the price of Dogecoin fell early Tuesday despite Musk’s mentions of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency on Twitter Monday.

A tweet from Musk at the beginning of this month had sent Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) – a new cryptocurrency created by the Dogecoin community – soaring. However, the latest data suggests that interest in the coin might be fading.

Earlier this month, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus warned against investing in new cryptocurrencies that are “being made every minute” on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ecosystems.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 1.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1930 at press time.

Daddy Doge is trading at $0.00000004426 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Find Stability As These Altcoins Continue Their Run

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Axe Deodorant Teases Launching A Dogecoin-Inspired Scent Called Dogecan

What Happened: Axe, a leading men’s deodorant brand, appears to be capitalizing on the effect that the widely popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had on the world. read more

Crypto Stocks Hold Their Ground As Analysts Say Bitcoin May Reach New Lows

Stocks of companies exposed to the cryptocurrency market stay high as analysts at the world's top bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), suggest that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is headed lower. read more

Brazilian Securities Regulator Approves First Ethereum ETF To Trade In Latin America

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to trade on the B3 stock exchange. read more

Fidelity Digital Assets Expands Staff, Plans To Increase Cryptocurrency Offerings

What Happened: Fidelity Digital Assets plans to increase its staff by 100 workers, roughly a 70% increase from current numbers, according to Bloomberg. read more