Could Joe Exotic's Resentencing Impact Tiger King Cryptocurrency Or Dogecoin?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 15, 2021 2:04 am
A federal appeals court has dismissed a 22-year prison on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, a zookeeper known for his association with big cats.

What Happened: The court ruled that Exotic, the subject of Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” was incorrectly sentenced, as per an earlier report.

The ruling does not mean that Exotic will walk free as the 10th District Court in Denver has upheld his conviction. Instead, the federal court in Oklahoma will reportedly sentence him, reported the Associated Press.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Shares

Exotic was alleged to be involved in a plot to kill off rival big cat activist Carole Baskin in 2019.

Impact On Tiger King Crypto, Dogecoin: TKING, a cryptocurrency that Exotic claimed to have launched, has received the backing of YouTuber Matt Wallace. 

This led the gains in TKING to surpass meme-pack leader Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) last week after Wallace said he was purchasing the coin “fast” and that it made up one of his three largest cryptocurrency holdings.

Over 24 hours, TKING traded 6.22% lower at $0.00001901, while DOGE traded 1.41% higher at $0.19.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), TKING fell 8.35% and 10.23%, respectively. 

At press time, TKING is up 16.41% for the week, while DOGE is down 11.05% in the same period. TKING has soared 524.42% over the last 30 days, while DOGE has declined 40.79% in that time frame.

Tiger King non-fungible tokens or NFTs were released earlier in March by Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren Lowe, who are at odds with Exotic over the Tiger King trademark.

Read Next: Why Is Ethereum Surging Today?

