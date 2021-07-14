Military Finance Brings Forward The First Bitcoin AR-15 Auction

Military Finance is a blockchain project that aims to harness the power of cryptocurrencies and community-driven projects to help veterans in need. It's "crypto made by veterans for veterans," according to the website's own words.

The project is fully decentralized, and it includes a cryptocurrency token known as $MIL, which empowers the project's initiatives.

The $MIL token supply is a trillion tokens with liquidity pool keys burned forever, transaction fees at 8%, and a 5% reward for holding the token with every transaction.

The project presides over a variety of activities aimed to help veterans as well as active soldiers, such as operation "Surprise a Soldier," in which a soldier currently on duty who has not been able to see his or her family for a long time is chosen by the community and sent back home for a holiday.

Another event organized by Military.Finance will be a 13-month long Call of Duty tournament, handing out 50.000 USD every month for the monthly winner. Then, a big finale will bring together the finalists and semi-finalists of every monthly competition to compete for a 400.000 USD grand prize.

The AR-15 Auction

But the community's creativity doesn't stop with helping active soldiers return home for a while or with million-dollar video game tournaments. How would you like to own an AR-15 that includes its very own Bitcoin?

One of the project's upcoming events is the auction of an AR-15. Not just any gun. This one has a Bitcoin engraved in it, housing a locked digital wallet embedded directly on the rifle, which unlocks a digital wallet containing a whole Bitcoin. Bitcoin is currently valued at 32,991 USD per unit as we write this, and, as it's well known, could become much more valuable when the right market conditions occur.

A standard AR-15 is worth around 1.600 USD in the current market. This particular weapon is the first of its kind, likely to spark interest among collectors to attend this auction and bring forward their bids. Military Finance expects this auction to be a resounding success that will bring about tens, maybe even hundreds, of thousands of dollars that will enable the organization to continue supporting military veterans through charities.

The final date for the auction is still undecided, but it's planned for the last quarter of 2021. The organization is currently doing its due diligence to refine all the details, such as location, dates, and the coordination of the celebrities and bands interested in joining the event.

The $MIL token is available at BitMart for those cryptonauts interested in joining Military Finance and helping make a difference for veterans worldwide.

