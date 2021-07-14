What's Up With Ethereum Today?

What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) plunged over 21% on a seven-day trailing basis; the cryptocurrency shed close to 6% to fall below $1,900 at press time over the course of the day.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell 2.72% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the apex coin over 24 hours.

ETH has still managed to give returns of 153.13% since the year began but has plummeted 56.84% since its May 12 all-time-high of $4,632.35.

Why It Matters: Notably, Ether’s steep decline comes ahead of a much-awaited hard fork that is likely to launch on Aug. 4, as per a CoinDesk report.

The “London” hard fork will replace Ethereum’s proof-of-work protocol with proof-of-stake.

This week, Power Ledger (CRYPTO: POWR), an Australia-based blockchain firm, announced it will be migrating from Ethereum’s network to Solana citing the lower energy output of Solana’s Proof-of-History and Proof-of-Stake mechanisms.

ETH’s current decline is mirrored across major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and Dogecoin (DOGE), which all fell on Tuesday.

While cryptocurrencies like BTC are thought to be a hedge against inflation, rising CPI inflation in the U.S. has not been a catalyst to reverse the downwards trend in BTC.

