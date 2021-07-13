fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
362.42
+ 0%
DIA
-0.98
351.01
-0.28%
SPY
-1.39
438.47
-0.32%
TLT
-1.12
147.46
-0.77%
GLD
+ 0.26
168.74
+ 0.15%

Sign Of Major Adoption? Teenager Asks His Stake Pool Operator Father For Weekly Allowance In Cardano

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 13, 2021 5:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sign Of Major Adoption? Teenager Asks His Stake Pool Operator Father For Weekly Allowance In Cardano

A fourteen-year-old native of the Netherlands would prefer to receive his pocket money in cryptocurrency.

What Happened: In a handwritten note shared on Twitter, the teenager asks his father, who owns and operates a Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) stake pool, to give him his weekly allowance in ADA instead of fiat currency.

“I always hear you speak about your coins and Cardano. Always enthusiastic and with a smile and that it’ll be the future. I have for this reason decided that I would like to get my pocket money in ADA from next week,” said fourteen-year-old Noah in the note.

Noah concluded the note by adding, “Don’t you think this is a smart contract?”

Why It Matters: Staking is a way for long-term crypto holders to earn passive income on their investments by delegating their cryptocurrency to various stake pools.

According to data from Staking Rewards, Cardano has over $29.5 billion in staked value leads as the crypto-asset with the largest amount staked.

Over 69% of ADA’s circulating supply has been staked so far, earning an average reward of 6.63% per annum.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) estimate that the launch of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 2.0 could kick-start a $40 billion staking industry by the year 2025.

Read also: What is staking

“Not only does staking lower the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies versus other asset classes, but in many cases, cryptocurrencies pay a significant nominal and real yield,” said the analysts.

Price Action: At press time, ADA was trading at $1.26, down 3.12% over the past 24-hours.

Ethereum was down by 3.91% during the same period, trading at a price of $1,949 at the time of writing.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Sygnum Becomes The First Bank To Offer ETH 2.0 Staking To Clients

What Happened: Switzerland-based Sygnum bank announced today that it would allow Ethereum 2.0 (CRYPTO: ETH) staking services to its clients. In doing so, Sygnum becomes the first bank to offer staking services to the ETH 2.0 deposit contract. read more

Ethereum 2.0 Could Launch A $40B Staking Industry By 2025, Says JPMorgan

What Happened: Two senior analysts at JPMorgan Chase estimate that the launch of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 2.0 could create a staking industry worth $40 billion by 2025. read more

JPMorgan Still Bearish On Bitcoin, Expects Decline To $25,000: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co anticipate a further decline in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the coming weeks. read more

Goldman Sachs Trades Tokenized Treasury Bonds On JPMorgan's Private Blockchain Network For The First Time

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has made its first trade on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) private blockchain network. read more