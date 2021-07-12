How To Get Free 'Space Jam' NFTs

An NFT company backed by Mark Cuban announced a new $10 million funding round and the launch of "Space Jam"-themed NFTs.

What Happened: Nifty announced a new NFT line centered around the upcoming movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

People who visit the website and create an account can receive a free initial "Space Jam"-themed non-fungible token and another free NFT for sharing news of the launch. Additional NFTs can be purchased at a price point of $2.99 with a limit of one purchase per day.

An NFT marketplace to buy and sell the "Space Jam" collectibles will launch in two weeks.

The NFTs come with different levels of rarity with 3,000 for commons, 1,500 for uncommons, 500 for rare, 100 for epic and 10 for legendary.

Why It’s Important: Nifty is giving away a free NFT to everyone who signs up for an account on the platform and an additional free NFT for sharing the launch in a social media post.

The giveaways could help Nifty quickly gain new accounts and see strong brand awareness across social media.

Nifty was backed by Cuban in the original pre-seed funding. Additional investors in Nifty include NBA Top Shot parent Dapper Labs, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Samsung Next, Polaroid and Topps, which is going public via the SPAC Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

The NFT launch comes the week leading up to “Space Jam: A New Legacy” being released in theaters and on HBO Max, the streaming platform from AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), which also invested in Nifty.

“We are excited to partner with Nifty’s on this new way for our audiences to engage with their favorite characters, connect with other fans and enjoy our movies on and off the screen,” Warner Bros. Global Brands President Pam Lifford said.