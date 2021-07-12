fbpx
This Company Will Help You Avoid Taxes On Your Crypto Fortune And Get A New Passport

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 12, 2021 5:02 pm
A company called Plan B Passport helps cryptocurrency investors who made a fortune with their Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) avoid capital tax gains when cashing in their coins.

What Happened: According to a Sunday CNBC report, Russian expatriate Katie Ananina founded Plan B Passport to help Bitcoin users in their jurisdictional arbitrage efforts: to put it simply to choose to be regulated by the government that best suits their needs.

The company provides citizenship through investments for tax-haven nations that do not impose taxes on crypto capital gains, getting its customers new passports.

Why It Matters: Plan B Passports currently allows its customers to "buy" citizenship in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Vanuatu, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Portugal.

Ananina explained that "clients make a $100,000-$150,000 donation, plus due diligence fees and government fees, and then $20,000 for my legal fees."

She said it is an attractive way to draw foreign investment for countries devoid of natural resources.

The United States Internal Revenue Service treats cryptocurrencies as property, meaning that they are taxed in the same way as real estate and stocks.

According to Tax Policy Center, United States citizens' capital gain taxes for short-term trades, under one year, are taxed as ordinary income at rates up to 37%, while long-term trade gains get up to 20%.

Ananina's service fits perfectly for those who rake in significant gains with their crypto portfolio, she says.

She also noted that her business is going rather well, and her consultation calls are booked out three weeks ahead.

And that's despite her only marketing tool being Twitter. "I literally do not spend a single penny," she said.

