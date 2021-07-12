fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.40
360.61
+ 0.11%
DIA
+ 1.02
347.71
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 0.85
434.67
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.03
146.56
-0.02%
GLD
-0.23
169.44
-0.14%

American Express Offers Cardholders Exclusive SZA NFTs

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 12, 2021 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
American Express Offers Cardholders Exclusive SZA NFTs

What Happened: Financial payments giant American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has teamed up with five-time Grammy nominee SZA to offer cardholders the option to purchase 14 digital images as Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

SZA’s first-ever NFT collection features behind-the-scenes moments from her Amex UNSTAGED appearance, and each digital collectible is a one-of-a-kind piece that can be purchased exclusively with an American Express credit card.

According to a report from American Banker, Amex anticipates that NFTs will soon “become more mainstream” and will evolve into a desirable perk for its customers.

The collection with SZA, a five-time Grammy nominee, is part of a broader strategy to explore ways to use the Amex rewards platform to offer a wider variety of digital assets as perks, said Amex’s Head of Digital Labs Luke Gebb.

Read also: Twitter Drops Collection Of 140 Limited Edition NFTs On Rarible

Each NFT will sell for a fixed price of $100, and Amex will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

Cryptocurrency will also not be accepted as a means of payment, despite the fact that the NFTs will be stored on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

Price Action: American Express stock was trading at $172, up 0.47% at press time.

Meanwhile, in crypto markets, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 1.06% overnight and was trading at $33,387 at press time.

Ethereum saw a 1.07% fall over the past 24-hours and was trading at $2,102 at the time of writing.

Photo: Blair Caldwell via Wikipedia

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Intel, American Express, Honeywell All Under Pressure After Earnings, But Snap Rebounds

The market’s four-week winning streak looks threatened as today’s session opens. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) closed just above 4185 a week ago and finished Thursday near 4135, so it would take a major rally for a green week after the taxman’s visit yesterday. read more

Why Crypto Experts Can't See Dogecoin Hitting $1 Despite Elon Musk, Mark Cuban Backing

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will not find it easy to reach the $1 mark, even as the joke cryptocurrency attracts a celebrity fan following extending from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus in an open letter on Reddit this week addressed the heightened interest in the cryptocurrency he created as a joke. read more

Patriots Fan Buys Super Bowl LII Tickets Using Bitcoin