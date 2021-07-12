American Express Offers Cardholders Exclusive SZA NFTs

What Happened: Financial payments giant American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has teamed up with five-time Grammy nominee SZA to offer cardholders the option to purchase 14 digital images as Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

SZA’s first-ever NFT collection features behind-the-scenes moments from her Amex UNSTAGED appearance, and each digital collectible is a one-of-a-kind piece that can be purchased exclusively with an American Express credit card.

According to a report from American Banker, Amex anticipates that NFTs will soon “become more mainstream” and will evolve into a desirable perk for its customers.

The collection with SZA, a five-time Grammy nominee, is part of a broader strategy to explore ways to use the Amex rewards platform to offer a wider variety of digital assets as perks, said Amex’s Head of Digital Labs Luke Gebb.

Each NFT will sell for a fixed price of $100, and Amex will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

Cryptocurrency will also not be accepted as a means of payment, despite the fact that the NFTs will be stored on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

