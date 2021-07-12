fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.24
356.53
+ 0.62%
DIA
+ 4.35
340.03
+ 1.26%
SPY
+ 4.59
426.33
+ 1.07%
TLT
-2.09
150.71
-1.41%
GLD
+ 0.55
168.10
+ 0.33%

Why Is Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Surging Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 11, 2021 10:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Surging Today?

Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) traded over 8.5% higher on Sunday night among heightened interest from social media users.

What Happened: CRO traded 8.71% in the green at $0.13 at press time. The cryptocurrency has spiked 6.95% for the week. Since the year began, CRO has risen 117.36%.

Against the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), CRO rose 7% and 7.89%, respectively.  

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

CRO trading volumes at press time were up 39.5% at $52.85 million.

On Sunday night, on Stocktwits’ list of top ten trending streams, CRO was placed on the fourth spot.

Why It Matters: CRO is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain, which was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects and bolster cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

This month Crypto.com became the official partner of Formula 1. The first event involving Crypto.com is slated for July 17 at Silverstone ahead of Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2021.

Crypto.com is reportedly helping Formula 1 with non-fungible tokens or NFTs as well.

The Digital Assets Platform has also emerged as a sponsor of the Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC this month.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Outperformed By Altcoins As Crypto Market Sees Mild Recovery

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Outperformed By Altcoins As Crypto Market Sees Mild Recovery

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization was up 1.24% at $1.41 trillion on Sunday night as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell behind altcoins in gains. read more

Ethereum, Dogecoin Bleed Out In Bitcoin-Led Crypto Crash But These Altcoins Remain In Green

Global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 4.74% to $1.36 trillion amid a bloodbath that enveloped all major coins on Thursday night. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded almost 8% in the red among a broader decline in major cryptocurrencies in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 7.98% lower at $0.22 at press time. On a seven-day trailing basis, DOGE has fallen 12.14%. read more

Dogecoin Is A 'Scam' That 'Ends Very Badly,' Says Ric Edelman

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was termed as a “scam” by Ric Edelman, executive chairman of Edelman Financial Engine, in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. read more