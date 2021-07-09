fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.16
356.61
+ 0.6%
DIA
+ 4.17
340.22
+ 1.21%
SPY
+ 4.04
426.88
+ 0.94%
TLT
-1.96
150.58
-1.32%
GLD
+ 0.82
167.84
+ 0.48%

Dogecoin Outpaces Ethereum 35 To 1 In Fake Sites As Cybercriminals Target Crypto Coins And Exchanges

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 9, 2021 12:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Outpaces Ethereum 35 To 1 In Fake Sites As Cybercriminals Target Crypto Coins And Exchanges

What Happened: A new report from global cybersecurity firm BrandShield finds that suspicious domain registrations for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were up 13,331% since August 2020.

This percentage increase is 35 times greater than the number of suspicious domains registered for Ethereum  (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Since last year, suspicious domains registered for Ethereum and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) were up 376% and 324%, respectively.

BrandShield’s analysis also found that in addition to the explosive growth in fake Dogecoin websites, cybercriminals were also leveraging Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk, name to defraud investors across social platforms.

Why It Matters: “As cryptocurrency receives more mainstream coverage, investors of all experience levels are flocking to the alternative capital markets, whether to trade assets for the first time or diversify their investments,” said Yoav Keren, co-founder, and CEO of BrandShield.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that cybercriminals are following the money and targeting retail investors with both increasing frequency and sophistication through a wide array of fraud schemes.” 

Even cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc (CRYPTO: BTC) and Binance became a popular target for cybercriminals.

Coinbase saw a 1728% increase in fake websites, while Binance saw a 616% increase over the same period.

A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report from earlier this year found that consumers lost over $80 million to crypto-related scams during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $32,562, gaining 2.10% overnight.

Dogecoin was up by 2.61% during the same period, trading at $0.2196, while Ethereum rose by 0.53%, trading at $2,169 at the time of writing.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin SV One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name cryptocurrencies have left the stock market in the dust. Bitcoin SV’s Difficult Road: One cryptocurrency that has been a disappointing investment in the past year has been Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV). read more

This Week In Crypto: Musk's Environmental Move, DOGE Millionaires, Market Bloodbath

It could have been just another crazy week in crypto. But then Musk decided to drop the “BTC is bad for the environment” bomb, and it became an even crazier week.  Let’s recap on what happened and what you should take into consideration for the next one. read more

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been brought back into the limelight recently by a millionaire, a senator, and a YouTuber, but it is nevertheless mostly trading muted. What's Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 2.05% lower at $0.24 at press time early Wednesday over 24 hours and 5.46% lower over seven days. read more

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Every Day'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a talk with long-time Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Gary Lachance and “Pussy Riot’s” Nadya Tolokonnikova said she loves the Shiba Inu-themed coin. What Happened: Buterin’s comments came when he was asked by Lachance how he felt about DOGE.  read more