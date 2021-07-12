fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
361.01
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
348.73
+ 0%
SPY
+ -0.01
435.53
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.53
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
169.22
-0.01%

Robinhood Tripled The Number Of Women Trading Crypto, According To COO

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 12, 2021 7:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Robinhood Tripled The Number Of Women Trading Crypto, According To COO

What Happened: Gretchen Howard, chief operating officer of popular trading platform Robinhood, believes that the platform’s efforts to increase the number of women crypto traders have paid off.

In an interview with Business Insider, Howard said that crypto investments had been stereotyped as a male-dominated space, but Robinhood had enabled more women to trade crypto.

"To me, it feels like, wow, we've enabled these women to trade crypto," said Howard. “[Crypto is] very new, especially to people getting into investing for the first time. And it's also stereotyped as a male-dominated space,” she said.

Why It Matters: After joining Robinhood in 2019, Howard set up a task force to research what women investors wanted.

The results revealed that women wanted to educate themselves further before risking their money on crypto investments.

The team then created more posts that “demystified crypto jargon” and published tips on investing very small amounts of money.

“We ended up tripling the number of women on the platform in the year,” she said.

Robinhood reported a 369% increase over one year in the number of female crypto traders on their platform, and by early 2021, close to 30% of its active customers were women.

Read also: Robinhood Delays IPO After SEC Review Of Its Crypto Business

The trading platform plans to go public via an IPO later this month, pushing back its original listing date after the SEC began to ask questions about its crypto business in particular.

Last week, the company’s S1 filing revealed that 34% of its cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue came from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, was trading at $33,727, up 0.26% overnight.

Dogecoin was down by 0.36% during the same period, trading at $0.2124 at the time of writing.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Markets Media

Related Articles

'We Make More Money With Bitcoin Than Selling Electricity To The National Grid,' Says CEO Of World's Oldest Power Plant

The Mechanicville hydroelectric power plant, built in New York in 1897 by the Hudson River Power Transmission company, owned and operated today by Albany Engineering Corp (AEC), has started mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

Dogecoin Creator Reflects On Why He Put Money In His Savings Account And Not DOGE

“Unfortunately, hindsight math only works in hindsight,” said Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Billy Markus on Twitter. read more

Majority Of Citizens In El Salvador Don't Approve Of President's Plan To Adopt Bitcoin: Report

What Happened: Weeks after passing a bill to adopt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador, a report from Reuters revealed that most citizens were not in favor of the digital asset. read more

'Bitcoin Is The Most Amazing Mathematical Miracle,' Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

What Happened: Steve Wozniak, co-founder of tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), believes that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the “most amazing mathematical miracle.” read more