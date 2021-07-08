fbpx
Baby Doge Down 39% Despite NASCAR Car Reveal

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 8, 2021 6:27 am
Baby Doge Down 39% Despite NASCAR Car Reveal

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge), perceived by many as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer, saw a major price downturn today despite the cryptocurrency making major announcements.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Baby Doge Coin's price decreased by nearly 39% from its 24-hour high of $0.000000003975 to a low of $0.000000002428, before settling at $0.000000002871 as of press time.

The coin's price fell despite the fact that its team revealed that a NASCAR race car will feature Baby Doge Coin branding.

According to a recent report, the driver Brandon Brown appreciated that the coin donated $100,000 to help save dogs and noted that "being a dog owner and animal lover" he is "very excited" about the upcoming partnership and "the meaning behind Baby Doge Coin’s initiatives."

"The car looks awesome and I can’t wait for everybody to see it on track this weekend.”

What Else: The Baby Doge Coin is not the first cryptocurrency to be featured on NASCAR cars.

Dogecoin recently made an appearance on a car at the offroad racing competition, while Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) might also soon do the same.

Photo: Courtesy of Baby Doge Coin

