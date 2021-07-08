fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
360.95
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
346.87
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
434.40
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.04
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.06
168.70
+ 0.04%

Shiba Inu DEX Locks In $1.5B One Day After Launch But 'Devastatingly Fails' DeFi Safety Review

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 8, 2021 5:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu DEX Locks In $1.5B One Day After Launch But 'Devastatingly Fails' DeFi Safety Review

What Happened: The creators of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have launched a new DeFi platform called ShibaSwap that will act as a decentralized exchange (DEX) and facilitate token swaps.

The ShibaSwap DEX has amassed over $1.54 billion of Total Value Locked (TVL) in a little over 24-hours since its launch, but some DeFi experts have raised concerns over the safety of the project.

DeFi Safety, an initiative that reviews the processes and transparency of various crypto projects, gave ShibaSwap a score of just 3% in its review, saying in a tweet that the protocol was a prime example of “what absolute negligence looks like.”

DeFi analyst Chris Blec also took to Twitter to highlight that all the funds locked in ShibaSwap could be drained by one Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) account.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars in tokens could disappear at any moment in the current state should the developer choose,” said developer Joseph Schiarizzi in a medium article explaining how ShibaSwap developers could steal all funds.

Price Action: SHIB is down nearly 80% from its all-time high of $0.0000388, last seen on May 11.

The price of the token surged by 14% immediately after the launch of ShibaSwap on July 6 but has since fallen in value considerably.

SHIB was trading at $0.00000792 at press time, down 8.16% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Baby Doge Down 39% Despite NASCAR Car Reveal

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge), perceived by many as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer, saw a major price downturn today despite the cryptocurrency making major announcements. read more

Israel Says Terrorist Organization Hamas Owns At Least $7.7M In Cryptocurrencies, Including Dogecoin

Terrorist organization Hamas owns at least $7.7 million in cryptocurrencies, including meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), according to a seizure order issued by Israel. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded almost 8% in the red among a broader decline in major cryptocurrencies in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 7.98% lower at $0.22 at press time. On a seven-day trailing basis, DOGE has fallen 12.14%. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Breather But These Cryptocurrencies Are Striking Massive Gains

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 1.38% to $1.42 trillion on Wednesday night as major coins traded in the red. read more