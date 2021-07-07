fbpx
Digital Assets Platform Crypto.com Becomes A Sponsor Of Ultimate Fighting Championship

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 7, 2021 4:51 pm
Digital Assets Platform Crypto.com Becomes A Sponsor Of Ultimate Fighting Championship

Fighting competition Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) found a new sponsor in major cryptocurrency financial services firm Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO).

What Happened: According to a Wednesday announcement, as part of the partnership, Crypto.com will place their branding on UFC fight kits as worn by UFC athletes in competition, as well as fight kit apparel worn by the athlete's cornerperson.

This will give the brand exposure to over 625 million and over 150 million UFC social media followers, as well as the 900 million TV households with access to fight broadcasts.

The news follows Crypto.com becoming Formula 1's partner as well, ensuring a trackside presence at every race for the rest of the season.

                              Courtesy of Crypto.com

“No company has done more to grow the popularity of combat sports than UFC, and now we’re one of the biggest sports brands on the planet. We can help Crypto.com reach more people around the world through the strength of our brand,” said UFC President Dana White.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, CRO's price increased by nearly 4.5% from its 24-hour low of $0.1179 $0.1215 to a high of $0.1232, before settling at $0.1215 as of press time.

