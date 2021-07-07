fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.59
359.60
+ 0.16%
DIA
+ 0.40
345.42
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.98
431.96
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.26
145.48
+ 0.86%
GLD
+ 0.55
167.58
+ 0.32%

First NASCAR Driver To Be Paid In Crypto Partners With Crypto Sentiment Firm

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 7, 2021 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
First NASCAR Driver To Be Paid In Crypto Partners With Crypto Sentiment Firm

NASCAR driver Landon Cassill partnered with yet another cryptocurrency enterprise after becoming the first driver in the competition to be paid completely in crypto in mid-June.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga on Wednesday, cryptocurrency trading signals service Trade The Chain became Cassill's latest sponsor.

The firm will sponsor the racer's car with a basket of digital assets, including stablecoin USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and the firm's governance token SENT, which offers voting right on the company's decisions.

Trade The Chain is not the first crypto firm to partner with him. The announcement follows a sponsorship deal with crypto asset brokerage Voyager Digital. Trade The Chain co-founder Alex Mascioli highlighted how much of a favorite he is to the crypto industry.

“He is the most prominent crypto-native driver on the circuit, and we’re proud to call him a member of our global community of traders," he said.

Read also: Shiba Inu Coin Might Become Next Nascar Car Logo

Cassill’s car will feature Trade The Chain's logo alongside Voyager Digital's for the remaining 16 races of the season.

The co-founder said that he feels "excited to partner with Trade The Chain" and noted that many of his "fans also trade crypto, and are part of the Trade The Chain community," as well as he is.

Photo: Courtesy of Trade The Chain

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Management Markets General

Related Articles

BlockFi And Visa Launch Crypto Rewards Credit Cards For US Customers

Crypto lending platform BlockFi has partnered with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to launch a cryptocurrency rewards credit card to U.S. clients that have been on the waitlist. read more

Ethereum Could Replace Bitcoin As The Dominant Store Of Value, Says Goldman Sachs

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc sees potential in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) becoming a better-suited store of value than market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

Myōbu Uses The Shrine Contract To Conduct A Token Buyback Event

One of the biggest goals of the cryptocurrency industry has always been to protect its users from a major issue of traditional finance. That problem is inflation. read more

Brazil's 'Bitcoin King' Arrested For $300M Fraud After Claiming To Lose 7000 BTC

Claudio Oliveira, former head of Brazil-based crypto brokerage firm Bitcoin Banco Group, was arrested on Monday for embezzling $300 million worth of investors’ funds. read more