First NASCAR Driver To Be Paid In Crypto Partners With Crypto Sentiment Firm

NASCAR driver Landon Cassill partnered with yet another cryptocurrency enterprise after becoming the first driver in the competition to be paid completely in crypto in mid-June.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga on Wednesday, cryptocurrency trading signals service Trade The Chain became Cassill's latest sponsor.

The firm will sponsor the racer's car with a basket of digital assets, including stablecoin USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and the firm's governance token SENT, which offers voting right on the company's decisions.

Trade The Chain is not the first crypto firm to partner with him. The announcement follows a sponsorship deal with crypto asset brokerage Voyager Digital. Trade The Chain co-founder Alex Mascioli highlighted how much of a favorite he is to the crypto industry.

“He is the most prominent crypto-native driver on the circuit, and we’re proud to call him a member of our global community of traders," he said.

Cassill’s car will feature Trade The Chain's logo alongside Voyager Digital's for the remaining 16 races of the season.

The co-founder said that he feels "excited to partner with Trade The Chain" and noted that many of his "fans also trade crypto, and are part of the Trade The Chain community," as well as he is.

Photo: Courtesy of Trade The Chain