fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.76
359.43
+ 0.21%
DIA
+ 1.15
344.67
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.59
431.34
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 1.30
145.44
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Active Bitcoin Miners Reap The Benefits Of China Exodus With $10M Jump In Revenue Overnight

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 7, 2021 5:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Active Bitcoin Miners Reap The Benefits Of China Exodus With $10M Jump In Revenue Overnight

What Happened: As Chinese regulators clamped down on cryptocurrency mining, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners in the region were forced to shut down operations entirely.

The resulting impact was a significant drop in Bitcoin’s hashrate, used to measure the amount of power contributing to mining the cryptocurrency, which fell from 150 million TH/s to 90 million TH/s in under a month.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners still active in other parts of the world saw nearly a 50% jump in revenue overnight.

According to data from Blockchain.com, daily Bitcoin mining revenue increased from $20 million on July 2 to $29.3 million the next day.

Daily mining revenue now stands at $31.9 million but is being shared by far fewer participants in the mining ecosystem, sending their profitability to new highs.

Why It Matters: Crypto analytics firm Glassnode highlighted the current state of affairs as a “very interesting dynamic” in the latest edition of its newsletter examining the week on-chain.

“The Great Hash-power Migration is underway as an estimated 50% of Bitcoin miners are offline and on the move,” wrote the Glassnode analysts.

“We’re now in a situation where half the network has doubled their income and the other half of the network is essentially producing nothing.”

Read also: Ethereum Could Replace Bitcoin As The Dominant Store Of Value, Says Goldman Sachs

The implications are that operational miners incurring the same OPEX expense but seeing profitability rise almost 2x, approaching similar profitability levels to back in April when Bitcoin was at an all-time high ahead of $64,000.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $34,312, gaining 1.20% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech M&A News Markets Tech

Related Articles

New Russian Law In The Works To Confiscate Illegally Obtained Crypto

Prosecutor General of the Russian Foundation Igor Krasnov told conference attendees on Wednesday that the country was working on legislation to confiscate cryptocurrency that has been obtained as a result of a crime. read more

Dogecoin Among Cryptocurrency To Be Accepted By InCommPayments and Flexa Partnership

A global payment leader is partnering with a digital payments network to facilitate transactions made at retailers with cryptocurrencies that include the popular meme coin Dogecoin. read more

Digital Assets Platform Crypto.com Becomes A Sponsor Of Ultimate Fighting Championship

Fighting competition Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) found a new sponsor in major cryptocurrency financial services firm Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO). read more

Sygnum Becomes The First Bank To Offer ETH 2.0 Staking To Clients

What Happened: Switzerland-based Sygnum bank announced today that it would allow Ethereum 2.0 (CRYPTO: ETH) staking services to its clients. In doing so, Sygnum becomes the first bank to offer staking services to the ETH 2.0 deposit contract. read more