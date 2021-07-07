Dogecoin Is Now More Popular Than Bitcoin Among US eToro Users

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has gained ground over the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an asset that U.S. investors buy and hold on the eToro trading platform, Cointelegraph reported Tuesday.

What Happened: However, DOGE’s popularity is eclipsed by Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on eToro’s platform, which takes the top spot, while the Shiba Inu coin trails at the number two position in the second quarter of 2020, as per Cointelegraph.

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and BTC follow DOGE, a signal that altcoins are increasingly popular among U.S. users of eToro.

DOGE traded 2.33% lower at $0.235 at press time over 24 hours, while ADA traded 1.32% lower at $1.43 in the time frame. BTC traded 0.05% higher at $34,698.54.

Why It Matters: DOGE has skyrocketed 4,842.36% so far this year, while ADA has shot up 690.76% in this period. Bitcoin’s gains have been more modest at 18.23% since 2021 began.

The Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin has captured the imagination of retail investors as well as celebrities, with the singer Dionne Warwick becoming the latest to express her support for the coin.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, “Shark Tank” fame Mark Cuban, and rapper Snoop Dogg are some of the others who have been associated with DOGE.

Cardano too has a strong community following, which has been nurtured by its mathematician founder Charles Hoskinson over the years.

