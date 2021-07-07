fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
357.09
+ 0.43%
DIA
-2.08
350.02
-0.6%
SPY
-0.76
434.48
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.70
143.34
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.40
+ 0.53%

Dogecoin Is Now More Popular Than Bitcoin Among US eToro Users

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 7, 2021 1:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Is Now More Popular Than Bitcoin Among US eToro Users

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has gained ground over the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an asset that U.S. investors buy and hold on the eToro trading platform, Cointelegraph reported Tuesday.

What Happened: However, DOGE’s popularity is eclipsed by Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on eToro’s platform, which takes the top spot, while the Shiba Inu coin trails at the number two position in the second quarter of 2020, as per Cointelegraph.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and BTC follow DOGE, a signal that altcoins are increasingly popular among U.S. users of eToro.

DOGE traded 2.33% lower at $0.235 at press time over 24 hours, while ADA traded 1.32% lower at $1.43 in the time frame. BTC traded 0.05% higher at $34,698.54.

See Also: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Every Day'

Why It Matters: DOGE has skyrocketed 4,842.36% so far this year, while ADA has shot up 690.76% in this period. Bitcoin’s gains have been more modest at 18.23% since 2021 began.

The Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin has captured the imagination of retail investors as well as celebrities, with the singer Dionne Warwick becoming the latest to express her support for the coin.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, “Shark Tank” fame Mark Cuban, and rapper Snoop Dogg are some of the others who have been associated with DOGE.

Cardano too has a strong community following, which has been nurtured by its mathematician founder Charles Hoskinson over the years.

Read Next: Are These Three Factors Keeping Dogecoin Distant From The Moon?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Every Day'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a talk with long-time Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Gary Lachance and “Pussy Riot’s” Nadya Tolokonnikova said she loves the Shiba Inu-themed coin. What Happened: Buterin’s comments came when he was asked by Lachance how he felt about DOGE.  read more

Ethereum Has Already Surpassed Bitcoin Based On Dollar Holdings: Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of crypto lending platform Celsius Network, believes that the scenario the crypto community referes to as “the flippening,” where Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) surpasses Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to become the leading cryptocurrency, is already taking place. read more

Dogecoin Millionaire Says He Will Double Down With $25K Investment As Meme Coin Sees Dip

Famed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investor Glauber Contessoto said he will “double down” by investing $25,000 in the meme cryptocurrency following the drop in its price. What Happened: Contessoto, who goes by the username “SlumDOGE Millionaire” on Twitter, said he will buy $25,000 worth of Dogecoin “soon.” read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.8%  lower at $0.243 at press time late Thursday — failing to shoot up despite Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweets. read more