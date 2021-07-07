fbpx
What's Up With Shiba Inu Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 6, 2021 11:02 pm
What's Up With Shiba Inu Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) a dog-themed cryptocurrency traded in the green at press time on Tuesday night among high social media interest.

What's Moving: SHIB traded 2.18% higher at $0.0000087 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin is down 2.12% for the week.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), SHIB traded 3.97% and 0.34% higher, respectively.

Why Is It Moving: SHIB trended on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko at press time. The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer also gained momentum on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform.

See Also: Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

SHIB was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency ranked behind BTC, Ethereum (ETH), and DOGE in terms of mentions on Twitter, as per data from Cointrendz.

In terms of favorites and retweets on Twitter, SHIB emerged as the dominant cryptocurrency at press time.

This week, the project announced that holders can spend their SHIB at stores of retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc (NYSE:EBAY), and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) through Shopping.io’s platform.

Read Next: These Two Cryptocurrencies Gave Better Returns Than Dogecoin In 2021 First-Half

