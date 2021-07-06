Congressman Barry Moore Buys Dogecoin, Other Cryptos: Here Are The Details

A new filing from Congresstrading.com unveils the purchase of three cryptocurrencies by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

What Happened: Barry Moore (R-AL), purchased stakes in Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) during the months of May and June, according to the filings.

Here are the purchases by the Republican Congressman:

May 5: Ethereum, $1,000 to $15,000

May 10: Cardano, $1,000 to $15,000

May 11: Cardano, $1,000 to $15,000

May 13: Cardano, $1,000 to $15,000

June 13: Dogecoin, $1,000 to $15,000

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Why It’s Important: The buys by Moore follow a transaction reported in May of Rep. Mark Green buying $1,000 to $15,000 worth of Dogecoin on two separate occasions.

The purchase of the cryptocurrencies comes at a time when many have speculated more regulatory pressure from the U.S. government for cryptocurrency. More members of Congress disclosing purchases could show support for cryptocurrencies.

Moore’s purchases could all be down in value depending on what time in the day the purchases were made and if he still holds them.

Cardano traded between $1.53 and $1.82 on May 10, between $1.60 to $1.78 on May 11 and between $1.51 to $1.97 on May 13. Cardano currently trades at $1.40.

Dogecoin traded between $0.31 and $0.33 on June 13 and currently trades at $0.2314.

Ethereum traded between $3,213 and $3,514 on May 5 and currently trades at $2,305.