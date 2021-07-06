fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.72
357.92
+ 0.2%
DIA
-1.02
348.96
-0.29%
SPY
-0.75
434.47
-0.17%
TLT
+ 0.91
144.13
+ 0.63%
GLD
+ 1.84
165.45
+ 1.1%

Crypto Community Accuses Former Google Tech Lead Of Scamming Investors As Million Token Crashes

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 6, 2021 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Community Accuses Former Google Tech Lead Of Scamming Investors As Million Token Crashes

Popular YouTuber Patrick Shyu has landed in hot water after being called out by the crypto community for allegedly orchestrating a pump and dump scheme.

What Happened: Shyu, known better by the pseudonym TechLead, was a former tech lead at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and now has over a million followers on YouTube.

On July 1, TechLead launched a cryptocurrency called the Million token (CRYPTO: MM) through an initial DEX (decentralized exchange) offering on Uniswap.

According to the project’s website, “Million is a decentralized digital currency pegged to a minimum value of 1.00 $USDC with a fixed supply of 1,000,000 tokens, for a total market cap of 1,000,000+ $USDC.”

Why It Matters: The token’s value jumped 3500% to a high of $36.87 just three days after launching at a price of $1.00, only to lose most of its value shortly after.

At the time of writing, MM was down from its all-time high by over 51% and was trading at a price of $16.60.

Read also: Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace Sends Tiger King Cryptocurrency Soaring With Public Backing

TechLead’s actions were called into question by crypto trader DCF GOD, who identified that TechLead’s wallet – the same wallet that created the initial one million MM tokens –  removed large sums of liquidity.

“By removing liquidity and not selling, he's effectively selling without 'selling.' This way he doesn't have to tell the community that he sold while they all bought, he just has to hold his initial promise of keeping 1m of USDC liquidity,” said DCF GOD on Twitter.

TechLead retaliated on Twitter, calling the accusations “absolute FUD,” and took to YouTube to further defend the token’s falling price, saying MM should not be considered an investment, given that it is a social experiment.

The YouTuber compared the MM token to Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), saying, “it’s kind of a game for us to see what happens with this.”

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

50 Facts And Figures About Elon Musk On His 50th Birthday

One of the world’s most well-known CEOs, Elon Reeve Musk was born June 28, 1971, in South Africa and is celebrating his 50th birthday in 2021. Known for his use of memes on social media including mentions of popular jokes involving 69 and 4/20, it might come as a surprise that with a birthday on June 28, Musk was born 69 days after 4/20. read more

'The Next Wave Of Innovation Will Be Driven By Crypto,' Andreessen Horowitz Launches $2.2B Crypto Fund

American venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has launched a $2.2 billion cryptocurrency investment fund. read more

Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Spikes 45% As Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above $40,000

Decentralized project Internet Computer’s (ICP) token rallied over 45% in the 24 hours leading up to press time as the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) found its way back above the psychologically important $40,000 level post-carnag read more

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sparks Bitcoin Speculation As He Reveals The Name Of His Pet Goats

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s post about his pet goats has triggered speculation on social media whether his company will follow Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) lead and invest in read more