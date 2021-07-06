Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace Sends Tiger King Cryptocurrency Soaring With Public Backing

The price of Tiger King (CRYPTO: TKING), a cryptocurrency based on the name-sake popular Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) docuseries, surged after Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace publicly endorsed it.

What Happened: Wallace, who has around 223,000 followers on Twitter, tweeted that he is buying up Tiger King Coin “fast” and the token is currently among his three largest cryptocurrency holdings.

Wallace noted that $1,000 invested in Tiger King now will equal $500,000 if the cryptocurrency achieved a market capitalization of $1 billion.

$1k in $Tking now will equal $500k if it goes to just a 1 billion market cap. Two major Hollywood Tiger King movies in the works (one staring Nicolas Cage) Tiger King season 2 coming. It’s his official coin but he owns less that 1%. I am doing my best to let you know now. — Matt Wallace � (@MattWallace888) July 5, 2021

He urged investors to buy the cryptocurrency as it has only about 1,500 holders currently and “almost all of them are not planning to sell.”

I genuinely believe $Tking can 100x. Only about 1500 holders right now and almost all of them are not planning to sell. So if you put money in the chances of it going down right now are very small. Big Tiger King movie and TV show coming too. Many people may get rich here! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 5, 2021

According to CoinMarketCap data, Tiger King Coin hit a 24-hour high of $0.00000504, while its trading volume during the last 24 hours surged by more than 813 percent to $402,675.

Why It Matters: Tiger King Coin, which claims to be the “official coin of the Tiger King,” was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in May.

The Tiger King Coin website states that the token has been “endorsed by the man himself,” referring to Joe Exotic, the controversial zookeeper and focus of the Tiger King series.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, received a 22-year prison sentence last year on counts of animal abuse and murder-for-hire.

Also in May, “Tiger King” star Caroline Baskin announced the launch of a cat-themed cryptocurrency called CAT, which was described as a “fan token.”

Price Action: Tiger King is up more than 23% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000003144 at press time.

