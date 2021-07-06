fbpx
Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace Sends Tiger King Cryptocurrency Soaring With Public Backing

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 6, 2021 1:20 am
Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace Sends Tiger King Cryptocurrency Soaring With Public Backing

The price of Tiger King (CRYPTO: TKING), a cryptocurrency based on the name-sake popular Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) docuseries, surged after Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace publicly endorsed it.

What Happened: Wallace, who has around 223,000 followers on Twitter, tweeted that he is buying up Tiger King Coin “fast” and the token is currently among his three largest cryptocurrency holdings.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Wallace noted that $1,000 invested in Tiger King now will equal $500,000 if the cryptocurrency achieved a market capitalization of $1 billion.

He urged investors to buy the cryptocurrency as it has only about 1,500 holders currently and “almost all of them are not planning to sell.”

According to CoinMarketCap data, Tiger King Coin hit a 24-hour high of $0.00000504, while its trading volume during the last 24 hours surged by more than 813 percent to $402,675.

See Also: Dogecoin Got Caught In A Leash: What's Next?

Why It Matters: Tiger King Coin, which claims to be the “official coin of the Tiger King,” was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in May.

The Tiger King Coin website states that the token has been “endorsed by the man himself,” referring to Joe Exotic, the controversial zookeeper and focus of the Tiger King series.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, received a 22-year prison sentence last year on counts of animal abuse and murder-for-hire.

Also in May, “Tiger King” star Caroline Baskin announced the launch of a cat-themed cryptocurrency called CAT, which was described as a “fan token.”

Price Action: Tiger King is up more than 23% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000003144 at press time.  

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower On Extended Holiday Weekend As Minor Coins Strike Gains

Related Articles

Mark Cuban Puts Money Where Mouth Is With $1M Bets On Netflix, Amazon And Crypto

Entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban has never shied away from a good public argument. One friendly Twitter exchange led to $2 million in bets on a 10-year price appreciation performance. read more

Carol Baskin Pumps Dogecoin

One of the stars of Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) "Tiger King" is out with a video showing support for a cryptocurrency. read more

'Tiger King' NFT Drops Tomorrow — Despite Opposition From The Tiger King Himself

Jeff Lowe, a former business partner of the zookeeper Joesph Maldonado-Passage (better known as Joe Exotic), is going ahead with a non-fungible token art collection despite legal objections raised by Exotic himself. read more

Tokenized Tesla, Netflix, Facebook Stocks Coming On FTX Platform Via Solana Blockchain

Tokenized versions of popular stocks such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will be available for trading on FTX through infrastructure made available by Swiss firm Digital Assets AG or DAAG using read more