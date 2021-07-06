fbpx
Enzyme, Shiba Inu, KuCoin — 3 Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 6, 2021 12:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Enzyme, Shiba Inu, KuCoin — 3 Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

The following three altcoins that attracted high social media interest early Tuesday.

Enzyme (CRYPTO: MLN): MLN is a token of a project that revolves around letting people build and scale investment strategies of choice. Formerly the project was known as Melon.

On Monday, Enzyme announced that Yearn Vaults were available on Enzyme finance — this, according to the project, would open up yield farming strategies for portfolio managers within the Enzyme app.

The cryptocurrency featured on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko's list of trending coins at press time. MLN recently began trading on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.

Enzyme traded 29.01% higher at $104.89 at press time and has shot up 50.7% over a week.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): SHIB is a meme token with the self-declared objective of emerging as a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer. 

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

The project announced Monday that SHIB holders can spend their coins at the stores of retailers Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc (NYSE:EBAY), and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) through Shopping.io’s platform.

SHIB was the most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Monday in terms of retweets and favorites on Twitter, ahead of both DOGE and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as per Cointrendz.com.

SHIB traded 0.31% higher at $0.0000086 at press time over 24 hours and was up 5.84% over a week.

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS): KCS is the token of KuCoin, a cryptocurrency trading platform that calls itself the “people’s exchange,” this token was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing coin. 

A token burn and buyback are envisaged that will reduce the total supply of KCS to 100 million from the initial supply that was set at 200 million.

Over the weekend, the project announced a giveaway of 500 Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) for those watching the EURO2020 soccer championships.

KuCoin trended briefly on Stocktwits list of top trending streams on Monday night.

KCS bounced higher as the extended holiday weekend comes to a close. At press time on Monday night, the coin rose 30.45% higher at $9.84. KCS rose 32.84% over a week.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Warns On Nothing Being 100% Safe In Crypto As SafeDollar Stablecoin Drops To $0

