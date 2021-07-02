fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.47
351.10
+ 0.98%
DIA
+ 1.46
344.90
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 2.88
427.55
+ 0.67%
TLT
+ 0.74
143.43
+ 0.51%
GLD
+ 1.14
165.06
+ 0.69%

Grayscale Adds Cardano (ADA) To Its Large Cap Crypto Fund Following Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 2, 2021 1:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Grayscale Adds Cardano (ADA) To Its Large Cap Crypto Fund Following Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink

Grayscale Investments, the firm behind the world's top Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) — added Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) to its large cap cryptocurrency fund Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTC:GDLC).

What Happened: According to a Friday announcement, the updated Fund Component weightings for the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund was adjusted by selling certain amounts of the existing components and spending the proceeds on Cardano.

At the end of the day on July 1, 4.26% of the fund's total assets became Cardano, alongside 67.47% of Bitcoin, 25.39% for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), 1.03% in Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), 0.99% in Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and 0.86% Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK).

Read also: Ethereum Co-Founder On Bitcoin Says, 'You Have To Upgrade The Damn Thing'

“We are excited to welcome Cardano to our Digital Large Cap Fund’s portfolio as we work to ensure that our diversified Fund can safely hold assets that collectively comprise 70% of the entire digital asset market,” according to the announcement. 

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time, Cardano's price increased by 1.7% over the last 24 hours to its current price of $1.36.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Small Cap Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

ARK Invest In Partnership With 21Shares Join The List Of Companies Filing For Bitcoin ETF Despite SEC Reluctance

The article has been updated.  Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest has applied for a Bitcoin ETF in partnership with 21Shares, an SEC filing shows. read more

JPMorgan Still Bearish On Bitcoin, Expects Decline To $25,000: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co anticipate a further decline in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the coming weeks. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Bitcoin Plays Coinbase, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 214,718 shares, estimated to be worth about $47.76 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).  read more

Van Eck CEO Insists Bitcoin ETF Is A Good Idea After SEC Delays The Decision Once Again

Jan Van Eck, the CEO of asset manager Van Eck Associate, urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund due to investor demand. read more