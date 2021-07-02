fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
354.57
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
346.35
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
430.38
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.17
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.16
+ 0.02%

Ethereum 2.0 Could Launch A $40B Staking Industry By 2025 Says JPMorgan

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 2, 2021 6:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum 2.0 Could Launch A $40B Staking Industry By 2025 Says JPMorgan

What Happened: Two senior analysts at JPMorgan Chase estimate that the launch of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 2.0 could create a staking industry worth $40 billion by 2025.

According to a report seen by Forbes, the Ethereum blockchain’s transition to a more energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism could lead to the rise in popularity of a new way to make money called staking.

Why It Matters: The staking industry today generates $9 billion in revenue annually, according to the analysts’ estimates.

This could become 20 billion in the quarters following the launch of Ethereum 2.0 and double to $40 billion by 2025, the analysts believe.

“Not only does staking lower the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies versus other asset classes, but in many cases, cryptocurrencies pay a significant nominal and real yield,” said the analysts.

Even crypto exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) could benefit from Ethereum 2.0, taking its current staking revenue, which is around $10.4 million to $200 million by 2022.

"Yield earned through staking can mitigate the opportunity cost of owning cryptocurrencies versus other investments in other asset classes such as US dollars, US Treasuries, or money market funds in which investments generate some positive nominal yield. In fact, in the current zero rate environment, we see the yields as an incentive to invest," read the report.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap have annual staking rewards ranging from 3 to 13%, according to data from StakingRewards.

Price Action: At press time Ethereum was trading at $2,060, down 3.18% in the past 24-hours. The leading digital asset, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $33,276, down 0.61% overnight.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

650 US Banks To Offer Bitcoin Purchases After NCR Partnership With NYDIG: Report

What Happened: A new deal between enterprise payments company NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) and institutional digital asset custodian NYDIG Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BTCNX) could see 650 U.S. read more

This Startup Will Scan Your Eyeballs In Exchange For Crypto

What Happened: American investor and entrepreneur Sam Altman has started a new venture called Worldcoin that aims to distribute cryptocurrency to every person on earth after scanning their eyeballs. read more

Coinbase Plans To List Every Legal Crypto Asset, CEO Says

What Happened: Brian Armstrong, CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), said that the exchange would list every crypto asset where it is legal to do so. read more

'The Next Wave Of Innovation Will Be Driven By Crypto,' Andreessen Horowitz Launches $2.2B Crypto Fund

American venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has launched a $2.2 billion cryptocurrency investment fund. read more