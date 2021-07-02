fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.14
354.29
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.42
343.53
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 2.42
425.64
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.18
144.53
-0.12%
GLD
+ 0.61
165.02
+ 0.37%

What's Up With Stacks (STX) Cryptocurrency Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 2, 2021 1:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Up With Stacks (STX) Cryptocurrency Today?

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is bucking the downturn in the global cryptocurrency market, whose collective market capitalization fell 3.85% to $1.37 trillion in 24 hours leading to press time on Friday.

What Happened: STX traded 6.7% higher at $0.81 at press time, the cryptocurrency has risen 12.73% over a week.

The layer-1 blockchain solution focussed on bringing smart contracts and decentralized applications or DApps to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 8.16% higher against the apex cryptocurrency and 10.37% higher against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

STX has gained 102.5% since the year began. The cryptocurrency has fallen 71.38% from its all-time high of $2.82 which it touched in April.

Why It Matters: Stacks allows investors to lock in their tokens and earn rewards in BTC, a process the project terms “Stacking.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

On Thursday, Stacks announced they were working with decentralized blockchain infrastructure platform InfStones to design an open-source tool for creating and managing Stacking pools.

Stacks has seen interest from investors in South Korea where new regulations were imposed in March which define cryptocurrencies as “virtual assets” as per OkCoin Chief Operating Officer Jason Lau. 

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: In Bid To Expand Bitcoin Ecosystem, Stacks Funds 25 Startups Building 'User-Owned Internet'

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded sharply lower at press time as the recent rally in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap fizzled out. What Happened: ETH traded 6.4% lower at $2,116.61 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is still up 7.23% for the week. read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.8%  lower at $0.243 at press time late Thursday — failing to shoot up despite Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweets. read more

Biggest Crypto Exchange Binance Resumes Withdrawals For UK Users After Regulator's Ban

What Happened: Leading crypto exchange Binance has resumed withdrawal services for its customers in the U.K., according to a report from Reuters. read more

Crypto Lender Celsius To Distribute Profits From $200M Bitcoin Mining Investment

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) will distribute the profits made from its $200 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining operation. read more