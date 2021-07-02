Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, Helium — 3 Altcoins On Social Media Radar Today

These are the cryptocurrencies that saw high interest on social media early Friday.

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE): The self-proclaimed son of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a new entrant to the Dog-themed coin universe.

BABYDOGE claims to be hyper-deflationary and says it has an integrated smart staking system built in which rewards its holders.

On Thursday, a tweet by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk which seemed to be a play on a popular children’s song made mention of “Baby Doge.”

Baby Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

BABYDOGE took the top spot on CoinMarketCap’s list of trending coins at press time. The cryptocurrency soared 93.99% to under $0.00000001 over 24 hours. Over a week, the coin has gained 1.93%.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): This cryptocurrency claims to be a “Dogecoin killer” and has grown to a market cap of $3.28 billion.

A key difference between the social media attention received by SHIB and DOGE is that most of the latter’s base is in China and on Chinese social media, while DOGE’s fanbase is mostly found on Reddit and Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform.

On Thursday, SHIB was included in the list of the 10 most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter with 212 tweets. The top dog Thursday was DOGE with 997 tweets, as per Cointrendz.

SHIB traded 4.12% lower at $0.000008323 over 24 hours at press time. The coin has spiked 14.93% for the week.

Helium (CRYPTO: HNT): The coin for the decentralized network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices was among the most tweeted about cryptocurrencies on Thursday.

On Thursday, Helium announced the beta release of Console 2.0, an update whose biggest feature “Flows” gives a visual-centric view of key elements and allows users to understand relationships among devices, functions and integrations, as per a project blog.

HNT traded 0.77% higher at $12.52 at press time over 24-hours. The coin rose 2.2% for the week.

