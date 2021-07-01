Dogecoin Sees Sharp Spike As Elon Musk Says 'Release The Doge'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a sharp spike early Thursday as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk sent out a tweet related to the meme cryptocurrency.

What Happened: "Release the Doge!," Musk said, posting a Godfather meme that read "You come to me at runtime to tell me the code you are executing does not complete."

Image: Sharp Spike Seen In Dogecoin Thursday morning after Elon Musk’s tweet, Courtesy of CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: Musk had earlier in the day said "dogz rūl" in response to a meme tweet but no such price action change was observed in Dogecoin at the time.

Musk also expressed his support for a Dogecoin developer proposal that aims to reduce fees associated with transactions in the meme cryptocurrency, earlier this week.

Price Action: Dogecoin traded 1.84% higher at $0.255 at press time on Thursday. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 3.2% lower at $33,522.73.

