fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
354.43
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
344.99
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
428.02
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.35
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
165.61
+ 0.01%

Dogecoin Sees Sharp Spike As Elon Musk Says 'Release The Doge'

byNeer Varshney
July 1, 2021 5:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Sees Sharp Spike As Elon Musk Says 'Release The Doge'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a sharp spike early Thursday as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk sent out a tweet related to the meme cryptocurrency.

What Happened: "Release the Doge!," Musk said, posting a Godfather meme that read "You come to me at runtime to tell me the code you are executing does not complete."

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Image: Sharp Spike Seen In Dogecoin Thursday morning after Elon Musk’s tweet, Courtesy of CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: Musk had earlier in the day said "dogz rūl" in response to a meme tweet but no such price action change was observed in Dogecoin at the time.

Musk also expressed his support for a Dogecoin developer proposal that aims to reduce fees associated with transactions in the meme cryptocurrency, earlier this week.

Price Action: Dogecoin traded 1.84% higher at $0.255 at press time on Thursday. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 3.2% lower at $33,522.73.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts Says 'No Knock On Elon,' Others But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.27% lower at $0.25 in the early hours of Thursday after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s latest "dogz rūl" tweet. read more

Telcoin, Fantom, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) attracted high social media interest on Wednesday night. read more

Spiritus Becomes The First Car To Mine Cryptocurrency, Including Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Spiritus, an electric car made by light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak, will mine cryptocurrency when idle. read more

Dogecoin Finds Its Latest Celeb Backer In Legendary Singer Dionne Warwick

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has become the latest celebrity to express her support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). read more