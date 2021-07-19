Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood Confirmed To Speak At Bitcoin Event on July 21

What Happened: A recent series of tweets led spectators to believe that Square Inc (NASDAQ:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk would finally have “the talk” about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bicurious? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

According to a report from The Block, those hopes will be realized at The B Word conference later this month.

A spokesperson for the event has now confirmed that both Dorsey and Musk would indeed have a conversation on July 21.

The event will also feature panel discussions from ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, and former Acting and Deputy Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Michael Morell.

Why It Matters: Musk’s views on the leading crypto asset haven’t always been clear to those in the space.

In December 2020, the Tesla CEO used one of his most preferred methods of self-expression, a meme, to demonstrate his interest in Bitcoin with his 57 million followers.

Then, in February 2021, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset and later announced that the company would accept BTC as a means of payment from customers, only to revoke the option later, citing concerns about Bitcoin’s adverse environmental impact.

Unlike Musk, Dorsey’s views on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency at large have been clear from the beginning.

“I don’t think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on,” said Dorsey earlier this year.

In fact, “if I were not at Square or Twitter, I would be working on bitcoin. If [bitcoin] needed more help than Square or Twitter, I would leave them for bitcoin. But, I believe both companies have a role to play (sic).”

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $30,728 at the time of writing, up 3.10% in the past 24-hours.